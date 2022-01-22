Staffing shortages hit Alliant Energy Center; county turns to outsourcing

Matt Koch has been a worker at the Alliant Energy Center for 22 years, putting his labor toward setting up the concerts, dairy expos and other events that have made the venue a local landmark for so long.

But he’s heading into the 2022 season worried. Despite a fully booked calendar and the uncertainties of the pandemic, the workforce at the expo is nowhere near what it was before COVID-19.

Scores of limited-term staff have not returned to fill those part-time, no-benefits positions. Prior to the pandemic and a staff reorganization, the number of full-time staffers stood at 19; today, that number is 14, although two positions are open with another two budgeted.

“I’m very concerned being so understaffed if we can pull it all off,” Koch said in an interview.

Necessary work like event setup, maintenance and cleanup could easily take a hit from the lack of staff, he said.

“The facility’s not going to be clean. They may or may not have their event set up on time,” Koch said. “We’re also dealing with COVID on top of that. As of late we’ve had several employees that have tested positive for COVID, and then we’re short them.”