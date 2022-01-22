Staffing shortages hit Alliant Energy Center; county turns to outsourcing

Matt Koch has been a worker at the Alliant Energy Center for 22 years, putting his labor toward setting up the concerts, dairy expos and other events that have made the venue a local landmark for so long.
But he’s heading into the 2022 season worried. Despite a fully booked calendar and the uncertainties of the pandemic, the workforce at the expo is nowhere near what it was before COVID-19.
Scores of limited-term staff have not returned to fill those part-time, no-benefits positions. Prior to the pandemic and a staff reorganization, the number of full-time staffers stood at 19; today, that number is 14, although two positions are open with another two budgeted.
“I’m very concerned being so understaffed if we can pull it all off,” Koch said in an interview.
Necessary work like event setup, maintenance and cleanup could easily take a hit from the lack of staff, he said.
“The facility’s not going to be clean. They may or may not have their event set up on time,” Koch said. “We’re also dealing with COVID on top of that. As of late we’ve had several employees that have tested positive for COVID, and then we’re short them.”
The rebuilding of the expo’s workforce will be a long-term process, Alliant Energy Center management said. The expo expects to need all of this year and perhaps longer to stabilize and recover, with a staffing review once “the event market has normalized,” according to a presentation to a county finance committee earlier this month.
“We’re rebuilding from nothing,” said Carolyn Clow, the center’s deputy director for administration and finance.
“They would have 45 people working on these event setups when we had a heavy event setup,” including full-time and limited-term workers, she said. “We right now have 14 (full-time) filled right now. So it takes more people than that to complete the work.”
The center’s management is also seeing shakeups and uncertainties. Former director Brent Kyzer-McHenry stepped down earlier this month, leaving an interim director in that position for the second time in two years.
Union pushback
But the expo’s ongoing solutions to its labor shortage problem has provoked opposition from ASFCME Local No. 65, the union that represents county workers including expo laborers.
On Thursday, the County Board approved on a 22-13 vote a contract extension for a private cleaning service worth over twice as much what the expo had previously paid. The contract for A&L Cleaning Services, which has cleaned at the expo for $165,000 since late 2019, would be paid up to $300,000 for cleaning work through September 2023. A county finance committee rejected an initial contract requested by the Alliant Center, which would have paid A&L up to $500,000 through September 2024.
Erik Anderson, the head of Local No. 65, said the contract amounted to outsourcing of janitorial jobs that have in the past gone to county workers.
While expo management is right to say they couldn’t have predicted a pandemic, Anderson noted, the impact of having so many fewer workers should have been foreseen.
“They’re crippled without this A&L cleaning,” he said. “That tells any reasonable person that they need more full-time staff.”
Board members said they didn’t want to outsource the jobs, but needed to do something to keep the facility clean in light of the lack of limited-term workers.
An amendment to the contract by Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, requires expo management to give supervisors a status report about the use of contract services in June. Alliant Center management will also have to include a transition plan from contracted services to in-house staff as part of its 2023 budget request.
“This outsourcing contract can’t go on forever,” Schauer said in an interview, though he called it a necessary “short-end fix.”
“In this labor market, you can’t just snap your fingers and have 20 people show up ready to work,” he said.
‘Glad I’m not there’
At the beginning of the pandemic, nearly the entire Alliant Center staff was either laid off or moved to other departments in the county such as the Vilas Zoo.
Expo management did not follow through on a staffing study approved by the county for 2020, citing the pandemic’s impact. Meanwhile, the expo reorganized its staffing structure. Higher-wage positions such as crew leaders and lead workers were all made center workers, who help set up events and exhibits.
As events returned in 2021, some employees who had been bumped to other departments did not return. Fifteen limited-term employees were hired as parking ticket sellers, though that level of staffing isn’t anywhere near the 124 limited-term employees the expo had before the pandemic.
Currently, two LTEs have been hired as general laborers. Two lead center workers budgeted for this year are expected to be hired internally, Clow said, with another two center worker spots still open and a steamfitter position budgeted for this year.
Tony Miggins, a former 20-year expo worker who has worked at the zoo since the beginning of the pandemic, said it’s “hard to believe” that essentially only full-timers are doing all the work at the expo.
“There’s no way they can pull this off,” he said.
Miggins said the pool of limited-term workers was relied on to operate forklifts, make orders and help in changeovers between events.
“The LTEs play a great part, and we depended on them a lot,” said Miggins, 58. “At my age right now I’m glad I’m not there because from what I hear they’re (full-time workers) doing everything.”
Clow said the A&L contract is necessary now but will become less so as the expo rebuilds its pool of limited-term workers. A&L workers are paid $15 an hour, Clow said.
“This is the reason that we’re asking for this contract for right now,” Clow said. “We’re fortunate that some of the events have been a little smaller, but yes, we need to deal with this in this labor market.”
Long-term view
For union brass, the solution to the Alliant Center’s staffing crisis is simple: Hire more full-time staff.
“We think it’s time that Dane County invest in the staffing at this institution,” Anderson said at Thursday’s meeting. “This is the only approach to ensure that all of the employees cleaning the AEC are treated properly.”
Anderson has said federal COVID relief money could be used to hire staff at the expo, although the county has already prioritized those stimulus funds for items such as food and housing security, nonprofits and public health.
Clow noted that hiring more full-time positions is outside of the Alliant Center’s budget. Yet Schauer said he’s confident the board would support that later this year during the budgeting process.
“Not only is there a great appetite for that on the board but at the AEC administration level,” Schauer said.