Staffer at Waupun Correctional Institution tests positive for COVID-19 amid call to depopulate prisons

The ACLU said the number of incarcerated people over age 50 has more than tripled in the last decade to more than 4,000 inmates, yet they pose little risk to public safety.

The state’s prisons currently hold more than 23,000 people, while designed for just under 18,000, creating cramped conditions suited for the spread of contagious disease, said Ajay Sethi, an epidemiologist with UW-Madison Population Health Sciences.

“Prisons are very susceptible to outbreaks, especially those caused by agents transmitted through the air,” he said. “Ventilation may be poor and there is a relatively high concentration of people in a relatively small space.”

In addition, he said, prisons regularly transfer inmates between institutions, and employees take infectious diseases home to their families.

The Department of Corrections last week suspended all visits and prohibited inmates on work release from going to their jobs. A corrections spokeswoman didn’t return an email asking if restrictions were placed on transfers, and what steps were being taken after the discovery of an infected worker.