Staffer at Waupun Correctional Institution tests positive for COVID-19 amid call to depopulate prisons

A Waupun Correctional Institution employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the first in the state’s 20 adult prison facilities to contract the disease.
“An employee or client within your general work location has become ill with COVID-19,” wrote Waupun warden Brian Foster in an email to employees Wednesday, which was obtained by WisPolitics.com.
“Be assured we as an institution and a Department are taking this situation very seriously,” he wrote. “As everyone knows we are making many changes within the institution and we have implemented a significant cleaning process throughout the institution. Our priority is the safety of everyone and we will continue to be proactive in our efforts as we deal with this ongoing issues."
Meanwhile, the state ACLU chapter and other groups are calling for the depopulation of state prisons as the nation relies on social distancing as a key tool in slowing the global outbreak.
“Public health experts recognize that there is a heightened risk of infection for people who are involved in the criminal justice system,” ACLU of Wisconsin executive director Chris Ott said in a statement on Wednesday. “From policing, prosecution and pretrial hearings, to sentencing, confinement, and release, every aspect of the system must come under intense scrutiny for how it responds to this national public health crisis.”
The group, along with social justice organizations that include WISDOM and the Milwaukee Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (IWOC-Milwaukee) are calling for measures they say will protect vulnerable populations and combat the spread of the disease.
Among the ACLU’s demands are for:
• Gov. Tony Evers to commute sentences for anyone identified by CDC guidelines as particularly vulnerable to severe illness from the disease, mostly elderly inmates or inmates suffering certain medical conditions whose sentences would end in the next two years. The groups also wants the release of any inmates whose sentences would end in the next year, and to anyone held for crimeless violations of their supervision or parole.
• Police to stop arresting people for minor offenses and instead issue citations or tickets.
• Prosecutors to avoid cash bail and move to release defendants except in “the very few cases where pretrial detention is absolutely” necessary.
• Judges to allow defendants to wave court hearings or conduct hearing by telephone or teleconference.
• Sheriffs to release as many jail inmates as possible and provide adequate and free hygiene products to inmates and staff.
• Probation and parole agents and boards to hasten and expand release opportunities for release and institute a presumption of release for anyone with a parole hearing scheduled in the next two years.
The ACLU said the number of incarcerated people over age 50 has more than tripled in the last decade to more than 4,000 inmates, yet they pose little risk to public safety.
The state’s prisons currently hold more than 23,000 people, while designed for just under 18,000, creating cramped conditions suited for the spread of contagious disease, said Ajay Sethi, an epidemiologist with UW-Madison Population Health Sciences.
“Prisons are very susceptible to outbreaks, especially those caused by agents transmitted through the air,” he said. “Ventilation may be poor and there is a relatively high concentration of people in a relatively small space.”
In addition, he said, prisons regularly transfer inmates between institutions, and employees take infectious diseases home to their families.
The Department of Corrections last week suspended all visits and prohibited inmates on work release from going to their jobs. A corrections spokeswoman didn’t return an email asking if restrictions were placed on transfers, and what steps were being taken after the discovery of an infected worker.
Sethi said health investigators should be tracing the Waupun employee’s movements for people he or she came in contact with in recent days, and those contacts should be monitored for symptoms. He said the employee and all those in their household should be isolated.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the jail is also suspending visitations and has been conducting court hearings by video conferencing.
“Of course, like every place they're doing a lot of extra cleaning and disinfecting things like that,” she said. “Anyone that is being booked into the jail is being screened by medical staff before they come into the building. So far we do not have anybody showing signs or anybody that's positive.”
She said the jail has for years been reducing the jail population with diversion strategies, so there’s little leeway for depopulating the jail population further.
“Everybody that fits that mold is already at home,” she said.
But she said there is room in the jail for social distancing.
“There's certainly room in there to keep things at a distance,” she said.