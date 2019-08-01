At a community meeting Thursday, SSM Health will share plans for the medical group’s proposed replacement clinic on South Fish Hatchery Road.
SSM Health previously planned to build at the site of a Pick ‘n Save grocery store at 1312 S. Park St. However, after community members expressed concern that the project would leave south Madison without a grocery store, SSM decided to change course.
Lisa Adams, an SSM Health spokeswoman, said the meeting is meant to be an informational session with conceptual illustrations and images shared to generate feedback.
“While we will be able to share our new proposed site for our Fish Hatchery replacement clinic, which will be on our existing property along South Fish Hatchery Road, our project remains largely the same in size and scope,” Adams said in an email.
The community meeting is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St., in room 201.
Previous designs called for a 175,000 square-foot new clinic on South Park Street, and demolishing the existing clinic on a 12.9-acre parcel along Fish Hatchery Road, South Street and Midland Street. These plans would have also included demolishing the grocery store at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, the city owns the 3.5-acre property next door at 1402 S. Park St., formerly the Truman Olson United States Army Reserve Center. The city released a new request for proposals that focus on bringing a grocery store to the area. These proposals are due Aug. 9.
At a community meeting in May, Brandon King, director of facilities management for SSM Health Dean Medical Group, said that the relocated plans for the SSM clinic will be “roughly the same size and hold roughly the same things,” but will be on property currently owned by the company.
Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, said SSM’s project warrants consideration from the neighborhood given the medical group’s responsiveness to its fears about losing the grocery store.
“They responded to neighborhood concerns and shifted gears,” Evers said. “As much as the efforts to locate a new grocery store for the area are ongoing, they are made possible by SSM’s flexibility and willingness to shift gears.”