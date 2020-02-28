SSM Health's plans for $75 million, 5-story clinic on Madison's south side move forward

King said redeveloping the project site — 9.9 acres bounded by Fish Hatchery Road on the west, Midland Street on the north, High Street on the east and Appleton Road on the south — would be “infeasible” without demolishing the residences.

King recognized that housing is a social determinant of health and maintained that the project’s objective is to keep health care services in the community. He said the houses had been vacant since the middle of 2017 and that SSM Health provided no less than a year’s notice and offered to pay for the households' moving expenses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The best thing that we can do for the community is make responsible choices with regard to our health care development to ensure that that service is available to the community and hopefully do so in a very responsible way,” King said.

A couple of commissioners suggested SSM Health consider ways to move and reuse the homes slated for demolition. Commissioner Bradley Cantrell said the city should have a catalog of sites where they could be relocated.