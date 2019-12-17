SSM Health details proposed $75 million, 5-story clinic on Fish Hatchery Road

After changing sites, SSM Health is unveiling revised plans for a $75 million first phase of a multi-decade redevelopment that will eventually be the biggest project ever on the South Side.
The new plans call for a five-story, 180,000-square-foot clinic to replace its three-story, nearly 60-year-old facility of about the same size at 1313 Fish Hatchery Road. The new clinic would be just north of the existing one.
“We are excited to be taking the next steps in our project,” Damond Boatwright, Regional President for SSM Health in Wisconsin, said in a statement. “We have worked closely with the neighborhood and the City of Madison during our planning process. We anticipate and hope for a smooth process as we seek all necessary approvals for our replacement clinic.”
The new, state-of-the-art facility will include primary care and related health care services such as imaging, lab and pharmacy, SSM said. It will also bring specialty programs like oncology and orthopedics back to South Madison after being moved off-site nearly a decade ago, it said.
SSM expects the city land use review to take three to four months and hopes to break ground in the spring. Intent on a lasting presence in the neighborhood, the health care giant is renaming its campus SSM Health – South Madison Campus.
A change of sites forced SSM to completely rethink how its multi-phase redevelopment would unfold.
You have free articles remaining.
As of late March, SSM was moving to acquire a 2.3-acre site that holds a 1960s-era Pick 'n Save grocery store at 1312 S. Park St., with the intent of demolishing the store as soon as late this year and immediately building a five-story, 175,000-square-foot clinic on that property. When that building was completed, the existing clinic — 35,000 of which is already unoccupied — would be demolished. SSM hadn't closed on the Pick 'n Save site.
Although city officials and neighborhood residents had welcomed the investment, many voiced concern about a time gap between the demolition of the Pick 'n Save and securing a new grocery nearby. In late May, after hearing concerns from neighborhood residents and community leaders, including many faith leaders, SSM decided to change sites.
The decision gave the city and neighborhood more time and flexibility to redevelop the Pick 'n Save site and an adjacent, 3.5-acre, city-owned lot at 1402 S. Park St. in a way that doesn't disrupt access to food, SSM had said. The vacant lot once held the now-demolished Truman Olson U.S. Army Reserve Center.
In May, the city issued a new request for proposals focused on delivering a full-service grocery store and open to other uses such as housing on the Truman Olson site. Three months later, four entities — Rule Enterprises; Baehr Inc., Valeo and McShane Construction; Gorman & Co.; and Welton Enterprises — responded to a city request for proposals focused on creating a full-service grocery and extending Cedar Street though the Truman Olson site and open to other uses such as housing.
On Dec. 3, the City Council directed staff to negotiate with Rule on its proposed $41.3 million, six-story first phase with an 30,000-square-foot grocery, 150 mixed-income housing units and a 345-space parking garage on the 3.5-acre site. A five-story second phase, with no cost details, would have 80 housing units. Before Rule can move forward, it must meet conditions, including securing a grocer, by Jan. 16.
If the conditions are not met, the city could pivot to negotiations with Gorman, which has proposed a $22.8 million, five-story project including a 24,000-square-foot Maurer's Market grocery store on the first floor, 93 mostly low-income housing units, 90 stalls of covered parking and 85 surface parking spaces.