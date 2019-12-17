SSM Health details proposed $75 million, 5-story clinic on Fish Hatchery Road

After changing sites, SSM Health is unveiling revised plans for a $75 million first phase of a multi-decade redevelopment that will eventually be the biggest project ever on the South Side.

The new plans call for a five-story, 180,000-square-foot clinic to replace its three-story, nearly 60-year-old facility of about the same size at 1313 Fish Hatchery Road. The new clinic would be just north of the existing one.

“We are excited to be taking the next steps in our project,” Damond Boatwright, Regional President for SSM Health in Wisconsin, said in a statement. “We have worked closely with the neighborhood and the City of Madison during our planning process. We anticipate and hope for a smooth process as we seek all necessary approvals for our replacement clinic.”

The new, state-of-the-art facility will include primary care and related health care services such as imaging, lab and pharmacy, SSM said. It will also bring specialty programs like oncology and orthopedics back to South Madison after being moved off-site nearly a decade ago, it said.

SSM expects the city land use review to take three to four months and hopes to break ground in the spring. Intent on a lasting presence in the neighborhood, the health care giant is renaming its campus SSM Health – South Madison Campus.