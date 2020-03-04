The Madison City Council signed off on key elements of several major projects in the city on Tuesday including SSM Health’s new clinic in South Madison, the Judge Doyle Square development downtown and the future public market on the near east side.

SSM Health plans to replace its current clinic at 1313 Fish Hatchery Road, which was built in the 1950s with additions over three decades.

“It is obsolete and essentially falling apart,” said Brandon King, regional director of planning, design and construction for SSM Health Wisconsin. “It is beyond repair, and we have been planning for its replacement for some time.”

The City Council approved rezoning the project site — 9.9 acres bound by Fish Hatchery Road to the west, Midland Street to the north, High Street to the east and Appleton Road to the south — to make way for the new clinic. In addition, the site includes a 246-stall parking lot west of South Street and a 274-parking lot east of South Street.

Building the $75 million five-story, 179,640-square-foot clinic requires demolishing 11 houses located north of the existing clinic. The Plan Commission approved the demolition permits Feb. 24.

The clinic will provide services in family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine, women’s health, physical and occupational therapy (PT and OT) and ears, nose and throat (ENT). Also, the clinic will include centers for orthopedics and oncology. Future plans could include a parking garage and additional health care services.

Madison resident Victor Brar opposed the project due to the current plans to include a large surface parking lot.

“It’s important to keep areas like this zoned residential to have strong neighborhoods in the community,” Brar said.

Judge Doyle Square

Stone House Development’s plan to build rental housing as a part of the Judge Doyle Square redevelopment project is moving forward after the City Council approved a zoning change.

“From our standpoint, things are going really well,” said Richard Arneson, vice president of Stone House Development.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The local developer plans to build a nine-story, 162-unit apartment building on the block behind the Madison Municipal Building. Currently, the city is completing work on a new underground parking garage, called the Wilson Street Garage, that will ultimately replace the Government East ramp.

Stone House Development would be built above the parking and a first floor of commercial space — collectively called the podium.

The apartment complex includes a mix of unit sizes, and some units are set aside as affordable. Also, Stone House includes amenities on the fifth floor, including community and exercise rooms, in addition to sustainable elements like a blue roof that can monitor the release of flood water into the city’s water system.

Stone House aims to start construction in June.

Public Market

The $13 million public market project slated for the corner of North First and East Johnson streets in the city’s Fleet Services building is one step closer to opening next year.

The City Council approved rezoning the property at 202 N. First St. and creating a planned development, which will support public market activities.

“The vision is really around entrepreneurship,” said Dan Kennelly, manager of the city’s Office of Business Resources. “Supporting small businesses that otherwise wouldn’t have an opportunity to start a small business by occupying a space in the market and then creating a public space that brings the community together.”

The year-round market, which will be operated by the Public Market Foundation, will feature local vendors offering fresh produce, culturally diverse prepared foods and handcrafted goods. It also aims to be a business incubator and create a platform for entrepreneurs to launch their businesses.

The current Fleet Services building is one story, approximately 43,500 square feet, which includes a mezzanine. Once the city relocates Fleet Services to a larger facility currently under construction at 4151 Nakoosa Trail, MSR Design can begin renovating the building.

Once the project receives further approvals and secures financing, the city expects to start construction later this year and open in late 2021.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.