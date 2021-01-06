Spring voters will offer advice — not yet decide — on changes to Madison City Council

Madison voters will offer their thoughts this spring on whether to move to a smaller, full-time and higher-paid City Council — with a permanent decision on the major changes potentially coming next year.
Opting to buy more time to educate voters and get a better sense of where the electorate stands, the council approved late Tuesday on a 12-6 vote placing an advisory referendum on the spring election ballot asking voters about several changes to the city's legislative body.
The advisory referendum will include four questions, asking voters whether to:
- Move from part-time council positions paying $13,700 annually to full-time positions earning between $45,000 to $71,000 a year
- Reduce, increase or keep the size of the 20-member council the same
- Elect council members to four-year terms instead of two-year terms
- Institute term limits of serving no more than 12 consecutive years.
Ald. Keith Furman, who sponsored the proposal with three other council members, said he's pessimistic that the advisory referendum will get support from the majority of voters on April 6.
But Furman, 19th District, said he views it more as a tool to gauge where the public stands on the various proposals before potentially going ahead with a binding referendum, which is required to change the size of the council and term lengths.
After the April election, the city will evaluate the results of the advisory referendum, and the council will decide whether to put a binding referendum on next year's spring ballot. Any changes to the structure of the council would take effect in 2023.
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, offered a competing proposal to place a binding referendum on the ballot this year, which would have asked voters to reduce the size of the council from 20 part-time seats to 10 full-time positions and increase term lengths from two years to four years.
But after becoming concerned there wouldn't be enough time to inform the public before April 6, Harrington-McKinney amended her proposal to put a binding referendum on the April 2022 ballot instead of this spring's election.
Her proposal failed on a 2-16 vote.
The push to make major structural changes to the City Council comes out of the work of the Task Force on Government Structure, which spent over 20 months examining the local government structure.
The task force issued a report in late 2019 with several recommendations, including moving to a full-time, 10-member council, after finding the current system is "fundamentally unfair," particularly for low-income residents and people of color.
Justice Castaneda, who served on the task force, urged the council to move forward with a binding referendum this year instead of waiting.
"This should go to the voters, to the people of Madison," he said.
Violence resolution
Early Wednesday morning, the council had yet to vote on a recently created, nonbinding resolution to "condemn the use of violence and destruction in any form, and for any reason," while calling on elected city officials to "strive to end violence in our city by 2030."
Ald. Paul Skidmore and council President Sheri Carter sponsored the resolution, which was created on Monday and placed directly on Tuesday's agenda instead of going through the city's usual committee-review process.
The 308-word resolution references the rights Americans have under the First Amendment to gather and express their opinions, but goes on to say "these privileges under the First Amendment comes (sic) with accountability of actions, reactions, activities, while assemblage is occurring and; violent actions for any reason destroys (sic) the lives of our residents, employees, especially employees in the service industries, and visitors."
In early public comment Tuesday, several speakers lambasted the resolution as vague, criticized its reference to protesting and questioned its timing with Skidmore and Carter facing opponents in this year's election.
Benny Ramirez said the resolution was "blatant public pageantry."
"We have to understand that poverty is inherently violent, because it is a public policy decision," Ramirez said. "We understand that police, not protesters, are the source of violence."
In other action, the council:
- Denied a liquor license application from Kwik Trip to sell beer and hard cider at a former Stop N Go location at 2002 Winnebago St.
- Approved a new ordinance that will require certain commercial and residential parking facilities to be constructed so that up to 50% of the spaces could eventually charge electric vehicles.
- Pushed back again a decision on Edgewood High School's appeal to a denied permit to install lights at its athletics complex.