Spring voters will offer advice — not yet decide — on changes to Madison City Council

"This should go to the voters, to the people of Madison," he said.

Violence resolution

Early Wednesday morning, the council had yet to vote on a recently created, nonbinding resolution to "condemn the use of violence and destruction in any form, and for any reason," while calling on elected city officials to "strive to end violence in our city by 2030."

Ald. Paul Skidmore and council President Sheri Carter sponsored the resolution, which was created on Monday and placed directly on Tuesday's agenda instead of going through the city's usual committee-review process.

The 308-word resolution references the rights Americans have under the First Amendment to gather and express their opinions, but goes on to say "these privileges under the First Amendment comes (sic) with accountability of actions, reactions, activities, while assemblage is occurring and; violent actions for any reason destroys (sic) the lives of our residents, employees, especially employees in the service industries, and visitors."

In early public comment Tuesday, several speakers lambasted the resolution as vague, criticized its reference to protesting and questioned its timing with Skidmore and Carter facing opponents in this year's election.