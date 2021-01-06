Spring voters will offer advice — not yet decide — on changes to Madison City Council structure

"This should go to the voters, to the people of Madison," he said.

Violence resolution

Early Wednesday morning, the council let die a recently created, nonbinding resolution to "condemn the use of violence and destruction in any form, and for any reason," while calling on elected city officials to "strive to end violence in our city by 2030."

On a 3-2 vote just before 2 a.m., the resolution failed because it did not receive a minimum 11 votes to be adopted. Most council members — 11 — chose to abstain from voting rather than vote the resolution up or down.

Ald. Paul Skidmore and council President Sheri Carter sponsored the resolution, which was created on Monday and placed directly on Tuesday's agenda instead of going through the city's usual committee-review process.

The 308-word resolution referenced the rights Americans have under the First Amendment to gather and express their opinions, but went on to say "these privileges under the First Amendment comes (sic) with accountability of actions, reactions, activities, while assemblage is occurring and; violent actions for any reason destroys (sic) the lives of our residents, employees, especially employees in the service industries, and visitors."