Spring Green residents to vote on animal breeding referendum, with conflict over nearby facility still fresh

Voters in the village of Spring Green will weigh in on more than the state Supreme Court race and local offices in April. They’ll also decide whether the village should ban the breeding of dogs and cats for medical research.

The referendum comes on the heels of a recent battle involving local dog breeders, the town and village of Spring Green and the Sauk County Board over such research facilities. It also is happening as a lawsuit by the breeders against the village works its way through court.

The referendum specifically addresses raising cats and dogs in the village to sell them for research or experimentation, or doing that research within the village, a practice that currently doesn't exist there. Voters will decide if this kind of animal testing within village limits should be considered a public nuisance "offending public morals and decency," according to the referendum.

Rebekah Klemm, founder of Dane4Dogs, the organization that helped get the referendum on the ballot at the request of a village resident, said the vote on animal testing will make it clear that "residents don't want this."

"We want to absolutely clarify for the village that it's not wanted anywhere in the village," Klemm said.