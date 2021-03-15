 Skip to main content
Spring election resources, events for Madison voters
The spring election is April 6.

 RUTHIE HAUGE
Local voters can get caught up on who’s running in Wisconsin’s spring election with these upcoming events and resources.  

In Madison, there are eight contested City Council races and four newcomers who are running unopposed. Three races were narrowed after the Feb. 16 primary election. Two districts on the Dane County Board will also feature candidates running for one-year terms. 

Finally, an advisory referendum asking voters questions on the structure of Madison’s local government is on the ballot.   

Municipal clerks will start sending absentee ballots to voters with an active request on file beginning March 16. Voters can find out what’s on their ballot and their voter registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov

The Cap Times has compiled a list of some upcoming events and resources to assist local voters ahead of the April 6 election. Do you know of another event or resource that could be featured here? Email abecker@madison.com

Monday, March 15

District 2 debate hosted by Capitol Neighborhoods Inc

The debate between incumbent alder Patrick Heck and candidate Benji Ramirez Gomez will be streamed live on Zoom. It will be recorded and available for viewing after the event on Youtube.  

Tuesday, March 16 

Capitol Neighborhoods Community Engagement Forum on the advisory referendum 

Thursday, March 18

District 3 and 16 forum hosted by the East Side Progressives  

The virtual town hall will include District 3 candidates Lindsay Lemmer (incumbent) and Charly Rowe and District 16 candidates Jael Currie and Matt Tramel. Register online here

Previously recorded and available online: 

District 12 forum hosted by the Northside Planning Council: Two candidates are running for the District 12 City Council seat: incumbent Syed Abbas and Tessa Echeverria.

WORT FM’s spring voter guide featuring debates for each competitive Madison City Council election. 

Know Your Candidates on Madison City Channel moderated by the League of Women Voters of Dane County: The series includes interviews with candidates for Dane County executive, Dane County Board and Madison City Council.  

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

