Local religious leaders are advocating for designated sacred space in the renovated Dane County Jail, which they say can be critical for healing.
While there is a chapel located in the City-County Building portion of the jail, the major $76 million jail consolidation project calls for its closure due to safety concerns. The Public Safety Building does not have a separate chapel area.
Former Dane County Jail chaplain Christa Fisher argues that designated sacred space can be a sanctuary within incarceration and lead to personal transformation.
“Everyone who is incarcerated has experienced significant trauma, many of whom have never had someone help them move through that trauma or a space to move away from that trauma,” Fisher said.
She would also like to see increased worship opportunities in the jail and a spiritual needs assessment to inform what inmates may need.
A group of multi-faith leaders and formerly incarcerated people will discuss the issue at a panel called Incarceration and Sacred Space. The panel takes place Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road.
Panelists include former jail chaplains Katharine Goray and John Mix, Imam Hanif NuMan, peer support specialist James Morgan, formerly incarcerated worshiper Robert Lynn and Janice Toliver, who is a minister with Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church.
The $76 million renovation project will eventually consolidate the Dane County Jail’s three facilities under one roof. Plans include closing two floors in the City-County Building and the Ferris Center for Huber Inmates while adding four floors to the Public Safety Building at 115 W. Doty St.
The original space study plan for the jail renovation project had adequate space to include dedicated space for religious services, however, the price tag came in at $160 million, Capt. Tim Ritter said.
“Every bit of space in the approved project is needed for medical, mental health and general housing space,” Ritter said. “There will be space described as multi-purpose program space. These rooms will be used for a multitude purposes, religious services among them.”