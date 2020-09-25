Speed limits to be lowered on East Washington Avenue starting next week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting next week, speed limits on portions of East Washington Avenue in Madison will be lowered by 5-10 mph to combat dangerous driving.

Drag racing, speeding and other erratic driving have become staples of the three mile thoroughfare this year. One driver was clocked at the "astronomically dangerous" speed of 110 mph.

Madison has received received more than 100 complaints involving dangerous driving on the street through mid-August, according to Madison police. That compares to 50 in all of 2019.

The city cracked down on some of the behaviors last month with increased citations and signs, but the speed limit changes were announced on Friday.

On Monday, the speed limit in the section of East Washington from Pinckney Street to Baldwin Street will be lowered from 35 mph to 25 mph. From Baldwin Street to Marquette Avenue, the speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph. Temporary digital signs will be posted to notify drivers of the changes.