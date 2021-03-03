Special voting deputies to be deployed to Wisconsin nursing homes for April election

Special voting deputies will once again be allowed to help nursing home residents cast ballots ahead of the April election under new guidance the Wisconsin Elections Commission adopted Tuesday.
Still, it’s not clear whether deputies will be allowed to enter many of those care facilities given the restrictions surrounding visitors different sites may have in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The practice of sending deputies to nursing homes and care facilities was first put on hold last March with the onset of the coronavirus, and the ban has been in place for the intervening contests. Instead, clerks were instructed to mail absentee ballots to those living in the centers who wanted them.
But the Republican-led Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules last month questioned the Elections Commission’s ability to issue such directives and ordered the body to go through the emergency rulemaking process, which is overseen by the Legislature.
That action preceded the Elections Commission's work this week to re-evaluate their prior guidance and vote 6-0 to alter it. Commissioners also voted 6-0 to begin the rulemaking process based on the updated language.
The commission’s updated guidance directs clerks and special voting deputies to work with care facilities that are allowing visitors to schedule them with deputies as soon as possible ahead of next month’s election, in order to make time to send out ballots to those voters by mail if they’re denied access. If welcomed onsite, deputies and observers would be required to follow any guidelines from the facility and local health department to conduct the visit.
Under state law, deputies, who are appointed by their local clerk, must make two attempts to visit the sites to aid residents in filling out their absentee ballots. Deputies must also be accompanied by observers, one Democrat and one Republican. If attempts to visit are unsuccessful, the deputies must notify their clerk, who is then able to mail a ballot to each voter who requested one.
Under the new guidance, if the deputies aren't allowed onsite, they would be able to substitute the in-person visits with two tele-visits with the facility's administrator, where officials would confirm the deputies aren't permitted to enter. Those tele-visits would have to occur at least two weeks before the election to allow voters time to receive and return their absentee ballots.
Along with the guidance, Elections Commission staff are now directed to develop a scope statement, the start of the administrative rule process, to essentially codify the guidance document approved by commissioners for the election next month.
Commissioner Dean Knudson, a former Republican lawmaker, stressed that the action would have to "be very expedited in order for it to be workable at all."
"It pretty much needs to get wrapped up and shot on to the next step ASAP," he said.
Commissioners on Tuesday also called on staff to look into alternatives to in-person visits from special voting deputies in case of future situations where those individuals aren’t allowed to enter. Those options could then be used to shape legislative recommendations for changes to state statute.
Republican lawmakers last week unveiled a slate of proposed election law changes surrounding the use of drop boxes, the ability for localities to apply for or accept grant money for elections, voters' ability to claim the "indefinitely confined" designation and more.
Special voting deputies are able to begin visiting care facilities in-person on March 15 under state law. The election is April 6.