Special voting deputies to be deployed to Wisconsin nursing homes for April election

Under state law, deputies, who are appointed by their local clerk, must make two attempts to visit the sites to aid residents in filling out their absentee ballots. Deputies must also be accompanied by observers, one Democrat and one Republican. If attempts to visit are unsuccessful, the deputies must notify their clerk, who is then able to mail a ballot to each voter who requested one.

Under the new guidance, if the deputies aren't allowed onsite, they would be able to substitute the in-person visits with two tele-visits with the facility's administrator, where officials would confirm the deputies aren't permitted to enter. Those tele-visits would have to occur at least two weeks before the election to allow voters time to receive and return their absentee ballots.

Along with the guidance, Elections Commission staff are now directed to develop a scope statement, the start of the administrative rule process, to essentially codify the guidance document approved by commissioners for the election next month.

Commissioner Dean Knudson, a former Republican lawmaker, stressed that the action would have to "be very expedited in order for it to be workable at all."

"It pretty much needs to get wrapped up and shot on to the next step ASAP," he said.