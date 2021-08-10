Special election Tuesday to determine new Dane County Board supervisor

Havel-Lang is a former member and president of the Sun Prairie Area School Board, and Lotegeluaki is a union carpenter. Tatar is a policy section manager for the state Department of Health Services’ Division of Public Health, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, and Weigand was previously the vice president of the business technology office at WPS Health Solutions.

Because there are no candidates on the ballot, all write-in votes will be tallied regardless of if the candidate is registered as a write-in candidate or not.

It’s not necessary for voters to spell a candidate's name correctly or in a specific way for the vote to count. According to guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, poll workers should attempt to determine voter intent when tallying write-in votes.

“If a candidate’s name is misspelled, abbreviated, or contains the wrong initials, but the intent of the voter can be reasonably determined, the write-in vote should count,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said in an email.

Polling places are open until 8 p.m. After receiving the write-in tally sheets from the municipal clerks’ offices, the county will post the results online.

