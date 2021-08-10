Special election Tuesday to determine new Dane County Board supervisor

Four candidates are hoping voters write their names in while at the polls Tuesday for a special election that will determine the next District 20 supervisor on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
Mary Ellen Havel-Lang, Joseph Lotegeluaki, Joe Tatar and Jeff Weigand are running as write-in candidates to represent the county’s northeastern district after no one filed paperwork by the June 18 deadline.
Tuesday’s special election was set following the death of Julie Schwellenbach, who most recently represented the vacant district. District 20 includes parts of the village of Windsor, the town of Bristol, the town of Sun Prairie, the village of Marshall, the town of Medina and the town of York.
Havel-Lang is a former member and president of the Sun Prairie Area School Board, and Lotegeluaki is a union carpenter. Tatar is a policy section manager for the state Department of Health Services’ Division of Public Health, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, and Weigand was previously the vice president of the business technology office at WPS Health Solutions.
Because there are no candidates on the ballot, all write-in votes will be tallied regardless of if the candidate is registered as a write-in candidate or not.
It’s not necessary for voters to spell a candidate's name correctly or in a specific way for the vote to count. According to guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, poll workers should attempt to determine voter intent when tallying write-in votes.
“If a candidate’s name is misspelled, abbreviated, or contains the wrong initials, but the intent of the voter can be reasonably determined, the write-in vote should count,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said in an email.
Polling places are open until 8 p.m. After receiving the write-in tally sheets from the municipal clerks’ offices, the county will post the results online.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.