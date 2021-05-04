Special election to be set as Dane County Board Supervisor Teran Peterson resigns

This summer, Dane County voters living in District 19 will choose a new supervisor to replace Teran Peterson who has plans to move outside of the district.
Peterson was first elected in April 2020, which meant she only held office during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which local government met entirely online. That made it difficult to convince some supervisors to align with her on particular issues.
“It’s really hard to make change and make connections when you don’t actually know who you’re working with,” Peterson said, noting she met a handful of her fellow supervisors in person. “Because I didn’t get a chance to actually meet most of the board members, it was hard to understand what made them click and speak to them.”
During her time on the board, Peterson was proud to have been appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the panel that chose Kalvin Barret as the next Dane County Sheriff.
"I feel like that will impact Black lives," Peterson said.
Peterson bought a home in Sun Prairie, but in the district represented by Supervisor Andrew Schauer.
Peterson said she likely won’t pursue a County Board seat again, but hopes to get involved in the community in other ways.
“My true passions lie within the school district and so potentially in the next five years, I would run for school board,” Peterson said.
Following Peterson’s resignation April 30, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher announced Monday that a special election will be set by the board for July 13. If three or more people decide to run, a special primary will be held June 15.
Candidates can begin circulating nominating papers May 7 following the board ordering a special election at its Thursday meeting. They need between 50 and 200 valid signatures, which are due May 21 at 5 p.m.
All candidate forms are available online, and candidates can contact the Dane County Clerk’s Office at 608-266-4121.
