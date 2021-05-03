Special election to be held for open Dane County Board seat

A special election will be held in July to fill an open seat on the Dane County Board, chair Analiese Eicher announced Monday.

Former Sup. Teran Peterson, who represented the Sun Prairie-area 19th District, resigned from the board Friday.

Those interested in taking Teran's seat can begin circulating nomination papers Friday after the County Board orders the special election at its Thursday meeting. Candidates need at least 50 signatures by May 21.

If there are more than two candidates, a primary will be held June 15. The top two vote-getters would then face off in the July election.

The special election will be held July 13.

