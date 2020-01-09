Special election reimbursement bill has support of GOP-led Senate, Democratic Evers

In a Thursday legislative priorities letter to the Legislature, Evers included the special election reimbursement bill as one of several bills he hopes to see pass before the session adjourns.

"The state should be helping out local municipalities that have to run special elections," Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal Wednesday. "Frankly, it’s a cheap investment in democracy. If we're going to have elections, we want to do them right. We don't want to hamstring some small town in northern Wisconsin when the state can play a role in making sure that those elections are held.”

The full Senate unanimously passed the bill in October. Later that month, Evers called on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to push through the bipartisan effort.

Also in October, a spokeswoman for Vos said the reimbursement legislation was available to be scheduled in the Assembly and would be taken up.

However, the measure did not come up in the Assembly's three floor sessions that followed the bill's passage in the Senate last year.

Vos' office did not respond to requests for comment. Last month Vos told The Cap Times he was "less interested" in the reimbursement bill, but added that the caucus had not yet discussed the legislation.