Speaker Robin Vos supports Foxconn contract, opposes changes that may impact jobs, investment

It remains to be seen what changes, if any, will be made to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s contract with Foxconn Technology Group following concerns raised by Gov. Tony Evers' administration that the project now underway no longer matches the original agreement.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he isn't opposed to small amendments to what he called an "ironclad" contract as long as they don't impact the financial investment or job creation pledge made in the 2017 agreement championed by then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

"I feel like we negotiated a really good contract that’s entirely performance based, I don’t know what else we could do," Vos said Thursday. "If they want to try to reduce the amount of the incentive, that’s going to have a direct relation on how many jobs they create and the investment that they make. I don’t want them to make any less investment or hire any less people than they’re planning on."

WEDC spokesman David Callender, said any amendments to Foxconn's contract would have to be initiated by the company.

Callender said contract amendments are a common occurrence and, following a request from a company, WEDC will ultimately recommend to the WEDC Board approval or denial of any amendments.