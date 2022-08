Speaker Robin Vos fires Michael Gableman, marking end to 2020 election review

Michael Gableman has been fired, marking an end to the more than $1.1 million taxpayer-funded, GOP-ordered review that has failed to uncover any evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hired Gableman last summer to lead the review, said in a Friday statement that the Office of Special Counsel headed by the former state Supreme Court Justice has been closed. Gableman's firing comes three days after Vos narrowly defeated his primary opponent Adam Steen, who was endorsed by both Gableman and former President Donald Trump.

“After having many members of our caucus reach out to me over the past several days, it is beyond clear to me that we only have one choice in this matter, and that’s to close the Office of Special Counsel,” Vos said in a statement issued first to The Associated Press on Friday.

Vos told the Wisconsin State Journal on Thursday several state Republicans wanted to see Gableman's review come to "a natural conclusion," but at the time still planned to caucus next Tuesday to decide the fate of the review.

“I would have fired his keister a long time ago,” said Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, who chairs the Senate elections committee. Bernier, who is not seeking another term this year, has long criticized the election review.

As to why Gableman had remained under contract for so long, “Robin may not have fired him prior to the primary for political reasons and I don't blame him,” Bernier said, clarifying that she was only speculating about Vos’ intentions.

Gableman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Facing pressure from Trump, who continues to make baseless claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, Vos unveiled plans to embark on the election review at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's annual convention in June 2021.

"I think for most of calendar year 2021, Justice Gableman did a good job," Vos told the State Journal Thursday.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.

The review was initially intended to conclude by the end of last year, but Gableman himself admitted in June — while providing testimony in one of four public records lawsuits related to the probe — that he spent the first several months of his efforts getting up to speed on Wisconsin elections.

In August, he attended a South Dakota event hosted by MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell billed as presenting "irrefutable" proof that Chinese-backed hackers helped steal the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. Gableman later said he was "very disappointed with the lack of substance to back up those claims." He also traveled to Arizona that month to observe the widely discredited election audit conducted by Cyber Ninjas.

"He couldn't help himself and in the end he was going to rallies, he was attending political events which clearly looked like there was a partisan tinge to the investigation," Vos said Thursday. "We stopped most of that, but then here we are where he does not just attend a political event but chooses to be involved in a very partisan way and then lie about it."

In March, Gableman recommended the Legislature take the legally impossible step of decertifying the results, a proposal he described as a "practical impossibility" just two weeks later in a private memo to Vos.

Two months later, in May, Vos paused the probe to allow time for pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court and halved Gableman's monthly salary to $5,500.

Vos hired Gableman at a cost of $676,000, though legal fees and other court costs have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million - all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers. Gableman was paid more than $100,000 to lead the effort.

Gableman's most recent misstep came days before Tuesday's primary, when he recorded a robocall for Steen, an election denier who was seeking to oust Vos in the 63rd Assembly District, claiming that Vos "never wanted a real investigation." Vos ultimately won by about 260 votes, according to unofficial results.

"I never said we weren't serious about the investigation," Vos said Thursday. "Frankly, if you ask any Democrat and most Republicans in the state, they think I was pretty serious in spending the money and time and resources that we did. So for him to lie about it, that's kind of an unforgivable situation where you trust somebody because of their integrity and then at the end they lie."

State Journal reporter Alexander Shur contributed to this report.