Speaker Robin Vos appoints lawyer Don Millis to Wisconsin Elections Commission

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday announced the appointment of lawyer Don Millis to the recently vacated seat on the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Millis, a Sun Prairie tax attorney with Reinhart Law Firm, previously served as former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson's appointee on the Tax Appeals Commission and on the elections board, where he supported universal paper ballots and voter ID laws, as well as opposed touch screen voting, Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement. Millis previously served on the Wisconsin Elections Commission after being appointed by former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in 2016.

“Don is a respected attorney whose expertise makes him an excellent addition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission," Vos said. "I have no doubt he will apply election laws fairly and ensure current law is being followed."

Millis will fill the seat previously held by Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson, who unexpectedly resigned late last month following mounting pressure he faced from fellow conservatives angry with him because he said former President Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The bipartisan six-member commission includes three Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees.

Millis' appointment comes as the commission prepares to vote Friday for its next chair, a position that must be held by a Republican member as the current chair is Democratic appointee Ann Jacobs. Under state law, the chair can either be Millis or Republican commissioner Robert Spindell, who was one of 10 Republicans to sign official-looking paperwork in late 2020 seeking to hand the state's 10 Electoral College votes to Trump.

The commission is also slated to vote Friday to certify candidates for ballot placement in the upcoming primary, as well as nearly a dozen challenges filed against individual candidates, including a complaint lodged against Donald Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

The state Democratic Party said Sunday that Michels, co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., failed to include his correct mailing address on his nomination forms, making thousands of signatures invalid. Michels’ campaign has dismissed the complaint as frivolous.

The commission's next chair will hold the position heading into the November election with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on the ballot. They will also be chair in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The chair by state law approves the vote canvass following elections and certifies results. The chair also sets the agenda for the commission and can exert influence over how questions are framed, an important power on the board, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

Vos told the AP that he had no litmus test for who he selects, and didn't have anyone in mind, but he was leaning toward naming an experienced attorney.

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, a former elections clerk who is not seeking reelection this fall, said she left Vos a voicemail the day Knudson resigned indicating that she was open to filling the vacant seat.

Bernier has taken flak from some Republicans for her criticism of the ongoing election review being conducted by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Vos hired Gableman last year to lead the review at a cost of about $676,000 in taxpayer funds. Invoices have shown that the overall cost of Gableman's probe have risen to nearly $900,000 due in party to multiple ongoing lawsuits related to the review.

“Don will bring with him both the intellectual firepower and courageous resolve that are both necessary to enable him to help put a stop to the lawless actions of the leftist members of WEC,” Gableman said in a statement.

Millis also previously worked for state Sens. Jim Harsdorf and Mac Davis.

“I’ve known Don for decades," Thompson said in a statement. "He’s a true conservative fighter who understands election law and knows how to get things done. I can’t think of anyone better for this position."

This story will be updated.

