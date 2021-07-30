Speaker Robin Vos announces expansion, more resources, for 2020 election probe

The investigation follows unfounded claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump and other national Republicans, who have called for a broadened probe into the results of the 2020 election, which saw Joe Biden win the state by a little over 20,000 votes.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud and courts have rejected several lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies attempting to overturn the outcome. Democrats have blasted GOP calls for more investigations as feeding into the lie that Trump actually won the state.

"Giving Gableman a blank check from taxpayers makes our state and nation less secure, by continuing to give oxygen to lies and conspiracies about the 2020 election," Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, tweeted, adding that Vos and Gableman "are threatening our democracy and abusing their power — power Vos only has because of gerrymandering."

Vos said he hopes the investigation will be complete by this fall to allow for a review of its findings at the same time that the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau completes its election audit, which state Republicans ordered in February.