A couple wants to build a home on a vacant lot next to the landmark, mid-1800s Old Spring Tavern near the UW Arboretum on the Near West Side, but some neighbors and historic preservationists contend the project is big for the site.

The development proposal reignites an intense spat last year over a prior owner adjusting a lot line so a vacant lot next to the landmark would have more space to accommodate a new home.

Now, former Nakoma residents Jon and Brenda Furlow are proposing to build a two-story, 4,492-square-foot home with two-car garage on a quarter-acre lot behind the tavern at 3701 Council Crest.

The two-story Old Spring Tavern, built just before the start of the Civil War and used as a stagecoach stop for travelers to and from western Wisconsin, sits on property at 3706 Nakoma Road. The building, converted from a tavern-hotel to a private residence in 1895, was named a city landmark in 1972 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

“Brenda and I have a very strong connection to Nakoma and our Nakoma friends and neighbors,” Jon Furlow wrote in response to email questions. “We have taken extraordinary measures to be sensitive to the tavern and its setting.”

But signs that say: “Save the Old Spring Tavern property” still dot some nearby yards in the neighborhood.

The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation’s Advocacy Committee is asking the Landmarks Commission to deny a certificate of appropriateness needed for the project to move forward and requesting that the applicants propose a smaller building that would be less imposing on the tavern and more harmonious with the neighborhood.

The commission will consider the matter on May 15.

Too big or not

The most recent long-term owners, John and Linda Stowe, lived at the property from 1997 to 2022. In April 2022, David Gordon’s company, 3706 Nakoma Road LLC, bought the property for $1.1 million.

In the fall of 2022, Gordon won city approval despite adamant opposition to adjust the lot lines so the second, vacant parcel has more space to accommodate a new home. He then listed the lot with the former tavern on four-tenths of an acre and the adjacent lot for sale and sold them.

The Furlows, who lived on Oneida Place in Nakoma for 22 years, moved to Minneapolis for job-related reasons in 2015, but are now in a position to relocate back to Madison and bought the lot at 3701 Council Crest to return to the Nakoma neighborhood. The new owner of the tavern lot is unnamed on the city assessor’s website.

Furlow said the couple has been struck by the warm welcome from many Nakoma neighbors, but that a vocal minority continues to be upset about the lot division and doesn’t want any house built.

“We had nothing to do with the lot division, and did not decide to buy this lot until after the approval,” Furlow said. “And after the lot was divided, it seemed clear that someone would build a house on the lot and we thought we were ideal candidates given our long history in Nakoma.”

In a letter of intent to the city, the Furlows said they’ve been working with arborists, an archeologist who studied the site, and their builder and landscape professional to find a solution for construction that’s consistent with the Nakoma area, is reasonable, and addresses the concerns raised during the land division hearings.

“Our Minneapolis house was built in 1895 and we appreciate the history that goes with homes,” Furlow said. “So when we read about the concerns raised during the lot division process, we tried our best to plan in a way to honor those concerns.

“We modified the footprint in an effort to both preserve the large black walnut, and also moved the house as far away from the tavern as possible,” he said. “Rather than a full two-story house, we planned a more horizontal house with a smaller second floor which would be beneficial to both our neighbors across Council Crest, as well as the tavern owners.”

The couple said they have made every effort to be transparent with neighbors.

The trust’s advocacy committee contends the proposed house fails to protect or complement the tavern’s important historic environment.

“While the front elevation of the proposed building is two stories high, the steep slope of the new lot creates an imposingly tall structure directly facing the front door of the Old Spring Tavern,” the committee said in a letter to the Landmarks Commission. “Furthermore, the large mass of the proposed building overwhelms the two-story façade of the tavern and doesn’t even match the average size of houses in the Nakoma neighborhood.”

Layers of history

The property has layers of history, city records and preservationists say.

A historic spring to the east of the property has been a gathering place for people since time immemorial, a Planning Division staff report on the lot line adjustment says. Original Native American inhabitants used the spring and built sacred mounds to the north of the property, it says.

In 1856, Charles Morgan built the structure in the vernacular style using clay that he quarried and fired in a kiln onsite. The building first operated as a tavern and then added accommodations for travelers on the stagecoach route between Madison and Monroe. Four years later, James Gorham bought the hotel and it became known as Gorham’s Hotel until 1895, when he closed the business and transformed the building into a home.

To make space for nearby development in the area, later to be called “Nakoma,” burial mounds to the north of the tavern-hotel were excavated and the human remains and grave goods were displayed at the state Capitol until it burned. The Wisconsin Historical Society still recognizes the area as a known human burial site.

The black walnut tree was listed as one of the 100 most significant trees in Wisconsin by Bruce Allison in the book “Every Root an Anchor: Wisconsin’s Famous and Historic Trees.”

Federal guidelines

Because the proposed new construction would happen within the boundary of a designated landmark site, the project requires review by the Landmarks Commission, city preservation planner Heather Bailey said. Otherwise, the proposal would go through the typical building permit and zoning reviews like any other new house construction project. No other city committees, boards or commissions would be involved, she said.

A staff report will be prepared next week, Bailey said, adding, “I think that there is room for new construction on this legal lot, but have not completed my review at this point.”

As development on a landmark site, the work must comply with the federal Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation, Bailey said.

The standards protect archeological resources; ensure construction doesn’t destroy historic materials, features, and spatial relationships that characterize the property; and ensure construction is done in a way that, if removed, doesn’t impact the essential form and integrity of the historic property and its environment.

The Landmarks Commission has already required that archaeological monitoring take place during the ground-disturbing activity to construct a new house on the lot. Otherwise the commission will be evaluating if this new house is compatible with the historic resource and how it relates to the surrounding context, which has been a residential neighborhood since the 1930s, Bailey said.

The trust’s advocacy committee and other preservationists are also asking for renderings that would show how the proposed house would appear to someone inside the tavern or a key public viewing spot where the tavern’s driveway intersects with Spring Trail, and for the commission to visit the site.

