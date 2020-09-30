 Skip to main content
Southwest Side Madison City Council member Donna Moreland resigns
A Southwest Side Madison City Council member is resigning less than seven months before her first term on the council is up.

Donna Moreland, whose 7th District covers much of the area northwest of Verona Road around McKee Road, resigned Tuesday, according to a statement from the council president and vice president. It takes effect Wednesday. No reason for her resignation was provided, and Moreland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moreland was elected in April 2019 to replace five-term incumbent Steve King, who did not run for re-election.

Most recently she was a member of a council subcommittee that hashed out the ordinance creating Madison's independent police monitor and civilian oversight board.

Moreland was one of eight people of color and one of four Black people on a 20-person council that has grown increasingly diverse in recent years in a city that remains overwhelmingly white, with whites making up about 74% of the population.

The statement from council leadership said the process for filling the vacancy will be announced soon. Applications to fill the rest of Moreland's term will be reviewed by the council's Executive Committee, which will make a recommendation to the full council. Her replacement would serve until a new 7th District representative is elected and sworn in in April.

Madison Ald. Donna Moreland, 7th District, right, resigned from the City Council effective Wednesday.

 CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
