South Side revival: city eyes $9.1 million parking garage for Village on Park mall

Since the city acquired the Village on Park property in 2004, the original building has been renovated and filled with businesses and organizations, and new buildings have been added, generating increasing vehicle traffic, Mikolajewski said. The city and Urban League's proposal to replace parking with the Black business hub at the southeast corner of the 7.8-acre property will only increase the need for parking, he said.

Construction of the parking structure is likely to begin in the spring of 2022, he said.

"I wouldn't typically be in favor of using TIF funds for a parking garage, but parking is a critical need at this location," said Evers, 13th District, who represents the site. "Moreover, the project scope goes further, including important investments in Black-owned businesses and building much-needed owner-occupied affordable housing.

"Investing in South Madison is equity in action," he said. "We can talk, talk, talk about racial equity, and we often do, but this is how we move forward."