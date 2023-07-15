Initial concepts for a broad redevelopment around the Metro Transit South Transfer Point would reimagine the area with office space, lots of housing, a relocated city fire station and parking.

The cost of the project could approach $200 million.

The city’s Planning Division is sharing initial concepts for a phased project around the transfer point that would bring three new buildings — all reaching eight stories with step-backs to five stories and some low-rise townhouses — to the corner of South Park Street and West Badger Road.

“We’ve assembled a collection of underutilized parcels with high visibility from the Beltline, surrounded by a collection of other transformative community projects,” said Dan Johns, a city housing development specialist.

He cited Madison Area Technical College’s Goodman South Campus, the coming Urban League of Dane County’s Black Business Hub, new facilities for Centro Hispano of Dane County, and the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

“In particular, this project promises to add a significant amount of needed affordable housing in a rapidly evolving part of the city,” Johns said. “We’re also hoping to solve a few different long-term agency needs by maximizing the development potential of the Park/Badger block: a new fire station, public health clinic, and perhaps eventually a new police station elsewhere on the South Side.”

City staff presented the concepts to the city’s Community Development Authority board Thursday with board members voicing support and concern about building height, a desire for affordability, and the need to engage the community in the planning process.

Three phases

A first phase at the corner would be an eight-story structure with about 30,000 square feet of office space on the first two floors for Public Health Madison & Dane County, apartments and structured parking, with construction starting in late 2025 and finishing in early 2027.

The second phase along West Badger Road would be another eight-story structure with Fire Station No. 6 relocated from 825 W. Badger Road, more housing and structured parking, with construction starting in early 2026 and ending in late 2027.

The potential third phase would require relocation of the Madison Police Department’s South District station, 825 Hughes Place, for apartments, perhaps owner-occupied townhomes, and structured parking along Hughes Place. It’s unclear when construction would begin and end for the third phase.

“This is all conceptual,” City Planner Jeff Greger said. “We’re very early on in this.”

The city intends to have a period of public engagement, with initial neighborhood meetings set for Wednesday, and to prepare a request for qualifications for a development partner this year. The city would finalize a master plan and select the development partner in the first half of 2024.

The CDA likely would be the master planner and own the project after completion.

Assembling the site

In the past couple of years, the city has been assembling land in the area to create a large development site and also help nonprofit Centro Hispano’s move to new facilities from one part of the block to another. The site has good access to transit and will be on the future north-south Bus Rapid Transit route.

Early this year, the city transferred to Centro two parcels at 833 and 837 Hughes Place and 2405 Cypress Way at little to no cost, and the nonprofit is now building a $20 million, 25,000-square-foot new home there.

Meanwhile, the city bought Centro’s current property, at 810 W. Badger Road, next to the South Transfer Point, at a market-rate price. The city then bought a property at 818 W. Badger Road to further expand the redevelopment site.

The South Transfer Point still functions as a small transfer point after Metro Transit’s sweeping system redesign implemented on June 11. A BRT station as well as bus stops for local bus routes will be incorporated into any redevelopment plans, city officials have said.

The city has been looking to renovate Fire Station No. 6., but costs are now exceeding the cost of new construction, so making it part of the redevelopment makes sense, officials said. Moving the fire station also facilitates potential expansion of the Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St.

The CDA already owns the Burr Oaks Senior Apartments on the block, 2417 Cypress Way. The only other property on the block is a McDonald’s, 2402 S. Park St.

Those uses would remain. But CDA members encouraged continuing discussions to acquire the McDonald’s site and make it part of the redevelopment.

South Madison

The South Madison Plan, adopted in 2022, zones the property for Community Mixed Use, with building heights of up to eight stories.

The redevelopment reflects the plan’s themes of opposing gentrification and displacement of current residents, and bringing low-cost housing and ownership opportunities, Greger said.

The three proposed buildings could deliver a total of 400 to 600 housing units. “We’d expect there to be a significant affordable component in each building,” said Matt Wachter, city planning, community and economic development director. “The exact mix will be a function of available funding sources.”

Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who is also a board member, supported the project’s height and density to help address the city’s housing shortage and said buildings should be the maximum eight stories.

“We need nodes of density in certain areas that can’t all be Downtown,” he said.

But Ald. Isadore Knox Jr., 13th District, also a board member, who voiced general support for redevelopment, said residents may not support buildings that are too tall and dense.

“I’d be surprised if there wasn’t concern by residents about eight stories,” he said. “I think it’s going to take a bit of convincing. We definitely don’t want high rises all up Park Street. We just don’t.”

It’s vital that the city and CDA reach out to get resident input and use it to shape the project, board member DeWayne Gray said.

