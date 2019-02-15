Some Wisconsin congressional Republicans are joining Democrats in criticizing President Trump’s national emergency declaration over border security for setting the country down a potentially troubling path.
Reps. Jim Sensenbrenner and Mike Gallagher in statements characterized Trump’s emergency declaration seeking up to $8 billion in border wall funding as a subversion of the powers of Congress.
“The bill sets the stage for an emergency declaration that will further undermine Congress’s much diminished capacity for legislating,” said Gallagher, R-Green Bay. “Conservatives celebrating the emergency declaration should pause and consider.”
Trump’s attempt to use executive action to secure funding for his long sought-after southern border wall comes after agreeing to sign a bipartisan appropriations bill to prevent a government shutdown.
The bill includes far less funding for border security than Trump sought.
Wisconsin Democrats, such as Rep. Gwen Moore, of Milwaukee, and Mark Pocan, of the Town of Vermont, see Trump’s emergency declaration as a dangerous violation of the separation of powers.
“You can’t just have any president decide if they don’t get their way, they’re going to declare a national emergency and just circumvent the branch of government that has to be involved,” said Pocan, who added the emergency declaration shouldn’t be viewed as a partisan issue.
Moore in a social media post argued Trump’s emergency declaration is grounds for impeachment.
Sensenbrenner has expressed concern over the declaration. In a statement, the Menomonee Falls Republican, who supports border wall funding, lashed out against a president controlling the power of the purse, arguing that power belongs strictly to the legislative branch.
He said emergency declarations have typically only been used for matters Congress supports but can’t approve quickly enough.
“This national emergency declaration does not fall within that broad category, and it sets a dangerous precedent which will undoubtedly be exploited by future administrations,” Sensenbrenner said.
Lawmakers, including Gallagher, have already warned that Trump’s emergency declaration could set the stage for a future Democratic president to declare an emergency for matters such as climate change.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who chairs the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee, has not weighed in specifically on the emergency declaration Friday, but said he voted for the government funding bill to avoid another shutdown.
In January, he said in a TV interview he would “hate to see” Trump resort to an emergency declaration, noting that such a move would be unprecedented and would create legal challenges that would likely prevent the border wall from being expanded.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, said in a tweet Thursday she opposes the president’s national emergency declaration.
“Doesn't the President have enough legal problems already?” she questioned.
Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil in a statement lamented the fact that, in his view, the executive branch for years has extended its authority.
“Bryan still believes Congress is best suited to make spending decisions and is concerned about the long-term implications,” said spokeswoman Sally Fox.
Reps. Sean Duffy and Ron Kind have not appeared to weigh in on Trump's emergency declaration, while Rep. Glenn Grothman called out the bipartisan government funding bill for spending too much money.