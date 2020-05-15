Some Wisconsin counties rescind local stay-at-home orders

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"As a result, it is unclear whether a local health order would, in the Court’s view, suffer from the same deficiencies that caused the Court to invalidate the Safer at Home Order," according to the statement.

Appleton, as well as several counties that have lifted their respective orders, have issued public health guidance and best practices for residents to follow.

A statement posted on Wednesday on the Wisconsin Counties Association website expressed uncertainty over whether or not the Supreme Court ruling also applies to counties.

A statement on the League of Wisconsin Municipalities website also notes a lack of clarity over whether or not the Supreme Court ruling prohibits a city from enacting its own order to close businesses or limit gatherings due to the pandemic.

"It is possible a municipality could exercise its emergency powers to enact restrictions similar to Safer at Home," according to the post. "However, it is unclear whether a court would find the scope of authority under (state statute) to extend that far."

At least a dozen counties, including Dane, and the city of Racine enacted their own stay-at-home orders following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 decision on Wednesday to strike down the state's "safer at home" order.