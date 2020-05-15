Some Wisconsin counties rescind local stay-at-home orders

Fearing local stay-at-home orders may not withstand a legal challenge, at least three Wisconsin counties have already withdrawn their rules, which were enacted after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide COVID-19 order.
Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced the county's stay-at-home order, which went into effect Wednesday, had been withdrawn the following day due to guidance from the Wisconsin Counties Association’s legal arm suggesting that the Supreme Court ruling also applies to local orders.
“We’ve determined that we will withdraw our order and instead view Safer-at Home as a series of best practices, rather than requirements," Kenosha County corporation counsel Joseph Cardamone said in a statement.
WBAY reported that Brown County also rescinded its stay-at-home orders on Friday, citing legal concerns. Manitowoc County withdrew its order shortly after, to be consistent with neighboring Brown County.
Also on Friday, the city of Appleton announced the city's stay-at-home order had been lifted.
"It is deeply frustrating and disappointing that the legislature and Governor will not work together, or even attempt to do so, in interest of statewide health and clarity" Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford said in a statement.
"As a result, it is unclear whether a local health order would, in the Court’s view, suffer from the same deficiencies that caused the Court to invalidate the Safer at Home Order," according to the statement.
Appleton, as well as several counties that have lifted their respective orders, have issued public health guidance and best practices for residents to follow.
A statement posted on Wednesday on the Wisconsin Counties Association website expressed uncertainty over whether or not the Supreme Court ruling also applies to counties.
A statement on the League of Wisconsin Municipalities website also notes a lack of clarity over whether or not the Supreme Court ruling prohibits a city from enacting its own order to close businesses or limit gatherings due to the pandemic.
"It is possible a municipality could exercise its emergency powers to enact restrictions similar to Safer at Home," according to the post. "However, it is unclear whether a court would find the scope of authority under (state statute) to extend that far."
At least a dozen counties, including Dane, and the city of Racine enacted their own stay-at-home orders following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 decision on Wednesday to strike down the state's "safer at home" order.
Local orders range from mirroring the state's former "safer at home" order to rules limiting large gatherings while allowing businesses to remain open.
Madison Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen said on Wednesday that while the court ruling nixed the state order, rule-making authority is granted to local public health officials by a separate state statute.
On Thursday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders in the Senate and Assembly began conversations regarding potential new COVID-19 rules. However, officials on both sides of the aisle said it’s unlikely a statewide shutdown of businesses will be on the table.
GOP leaders also said they do not anticipate the state attempting to preempt local rules to limit gatherings or business activity
The state’s first stay-at-home order went into place on March 25. Last month, Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm issued a subsequent order extending the restrictions until May 26. The Republican Legislature in April brought the lawsuit challenging that order.
The Supreme Court ruling did not strike down the portion of the order closing public and private K-12 schools, which will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
As of Friday, there were 11,685 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 445 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.
