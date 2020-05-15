Some Wisconsin counties rescind local stay-at-home orders, Dane County order to stay in place

"As a result, it is unclear whether a local health order would, in the Court’s view, suffer from the same deficiencies that caused the Court to invalidate the Safer at Home Order," according to the statement.

What you need to know about Dane County's stay-at-home order Following a ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down the statewide stay-at-home order, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued its own to continue containing the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement on the League of Wisconsin Municipalities website also notes a lack of clarity over whether or not the Supreme Court ruling prohibits a city from enacting its own order to close businesses or limit gatherings due to the pandemic.

"It is possible a municipality could exercise its emergency powers to enact restrictions similar to Safer at Home," according to the post. "However, it is unclear whether a court would find the scope of authority under (state statute) to extend that far."

In his opinion, Kaul said the Supreme Court ruling addressed the Department of Health Services' authority, not a separate statute that allows local authorities powers to “prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases” and “forbid public gatherings when deemed necessary to control outbreaks or epidemics.”

Kaul's opinion also states that "nothing in the supreme court’s decision even arguably limits other measures directed by a local authority under (state statute)."