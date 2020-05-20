Some state help for cities, counties leading Wisconsin's COVID-19 response

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Up until seven days ago, state leaders were heading up Wisconsin’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. But now, local governments are left to decide which measures, if any, should be put in place to continue combating the novel virus.

In the hours after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide “safer at home” order last week, a series of counties and municipalities with their own public health departments stepped in and implemented their own.

Since then, Madison and Dane County have built out their plan further, drawing on Gov. Tony Evers’ administration’s previously published reopening criteria and adding new benchmarks to allow for gradually kick-starting businesses in the state’s second largest county.

The push varies across the state, with some communities rescinding orders days after implementing them; others with directives that are expiring in the coming days, if they haven’t already; and more still going without an extension of the statewide plan, giving bars and restaurants and others the go-ahead to start serving customers immediately.