Some Madison restaurant owners wary about reopening dining rooms

But while they have the ability to operate, a few restaurant owners said they aren’t planning to do so starting this week. Instead they will continue carry-out or curbside pickup options as they prepare for a time where they’re ready to reopen their dining rooms.

Tami Lax, who owns Harvest Restaurant and The Old Fashioned Tavern on the Capitol Square, said she doesn’t know when either establishment will allow in-person dining again.

“Our number one concern is to keep the community and staff safe from contracting (COVID-19) and we are not there,” Lax said Friday. “For us, we do not feel it’s a safe environment.”

Under the order, restaurants would have to space tables six feet apart and only seat up to six guests who are all living together at the same table. Owners would also have to develop written policies and procedures surrounding hygiene, cleaning and protective measures.

Miller said his restaurants hope to open in the first or second week of June. That plan depends on the timing of new government orders. Contributing to the uncertainty is that opening up in-person dining again isn’t as easy as removing a few tables and bringing staff back, Miller said.