Some Madison homeowners report appliance damage after power outage ka

About 2,000 households lost power overnight Friday on Madison's Near West Side after a car ran into a utility pole, and some homeowners are reporting damage to their electric-powered appliances as a result.
The crash in the 3200 block of Monroe Street damaged the pole and other equipment on the pole, according to Madison Gas and Electric corporate communications manager Steve Schultz. Most customers got electricity back by 4 a.m. Saturday, Schultz said, but about 100 were without it until 9:30 or 10 a.m.
More concerning for some, though, was a power surge that happened just after the crash that destroyed some homes' appliances, including furnaces, according to posts on a neighborhood Nextdoor thread, a report from WMTV-TV (Ch. 15) and neighbors.
Pam Minden, who lives on Upland Drive, said there was a "popping noise" and she later discovered her furnace had gone out and other items including a printer and microwave oven had been destroyed.
Schultz said MGE has heard "from some customers who report suffering equipment damage," but couldn't provide an exact number.
He said state law protects the utility from liability for damages related to incidents such as the Friday car crash that are out of the utility's control.
The utility was urging customers who experienced damage from the power surge on Friday to contact their renters or homeowners insurance companies to see if they can get their losses covered that way.
Minden said devices plugged into power strips at her home were not destroyed, although the power strips themselves were, suggesting that at least the strips' surge protectors were effective.
Schultz said MGE's investigation into the event is still going on and it wasn't clear to what extent surge protectors might have played a role in protecting electronic-powered equipment.
"There are many different types of surge protectors and many other variables, so this is something we can’t answer," he said.
Fave 5: Reporter Chris Hubbuch picks his top stories from 2019
We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal staffers' favorite work from 2019. From energy and environment reporter Chris Hubbuch:
My story about researchers mapping the toxic history of lead and zinc mining in southwest Wisconsin checks all the boxes for what I find interesting -- history, the environmental cost of human industry, geography, technology, and a bit of mystery. It was one of my favorite stories to write and also one of the most-read, a consonance that rarely happens on my beat.
Case in point: I truly enjoyed trying to explain the concept of stranded assets and how ratepayers can get left holding the bill when utilities shut down generators ahead of schedule. It's wonky stuff, but kind of a big deal in a state where utilities have invested billions of dollars in coal-fired plants in the past 20 years, plants that are now struggling to compete with cheaper natural gas and clean energy like wind and solar.
Along the same lines, it was fun trying to explore the different paths to a carbon-free electrical grid and the opportunities the transition could offer for ratepayers to become energy producers.
As much as I dislike politics, it was hard to ignore the ongoing battle between two key Trump constituencies -- Midwestern farmers and ethanol producers on one side and the petroleum industry on the other. Plus I got to use the phrase "fight to the knife."
Finally, one of my favorite -- and most popular -- stories was one not from my beat. The Garver Feed Mill reopened this summer after nearly two decades of neglect and stalled redevelopment efforts. As a recent transplant, it was an opportunity to learn about some of Madison's agricultural and manufacturing heritage as well as city politics. The public was clearly hungry to get a look -- and a slice -- overwhelming Ian's Pizza on their first day of business.
It’s been 40 years since the last zinc mine closed and nearly two centuries since Southwest Wisconsin was the nation’s primary source of lead. The last vestiges of the industry have all but disappeared, but the toxic legacy remains.
As renewable energy drives down the cost of wholesale electricity, utilities are shuttering expensive coal plants early. Should ratepayers continue to ensure shareholders profit from their investments?
New technology and a growing acceptance of climate change have brought the nation to the cusp of an energy transformation. But who profits from it, and is there time?
The petroleum industry and ethanol producers are fighting over federal mandates that require refineries to blend biofuels into their gasoline and the Trump administration's growing use of exemptions.
Part of a $19.8 million project -- including more than $10 million in public funding -- that could eventually include an adjacent hotel, Garver Feed Mill will host an event center and 11 other local food and wellness businesses.