× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As law enforcement officers respond to ongoing protests over police brutality in Madison, tactics like using pepper spray and wearing heavy, protective gear have raised questions and brought criticisms.

Protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 began in Madison Saturday and have continued through Tuesday night. While Tuesday night’s protest ended without incident, some people have previously looted and damaged property downtown and throughout the city into the early morning hours.

Responding officers, including those from agencies outside of Dane County and the Wisconsin National Guard, have used pepper spray and chemical agents, formed long lines while holding riot shields to contain protesters and worn protective gear.

A group of Madison City Council alders called the actions of police officers during protests Sunday night “a gross and unnecessary display of force that deepens community divide and mistrust of the city and other bodies of government.”

“Instead of kneeling with protesters, MPD led a militarized police effort that escalated the situation with pepper spray, gassing, injuries, and harmful trauma to youth and others in the downtown area last night,” they said in the letter.

Acting Chief Vic Wahl told members of the Common Council Executive Committee Tuesday that police officers are allowing protesters to demonstrate safely. However, Wahl said there is a group coordinating “efforts to loot or cause property damage or inflict injury or provoke a response.”

“It’s clear that some of those folks are taking advantage of the moment, of protests, to have a little cloak anonymity, so they can engage in some of this behavior,” Wahl said.

Wahl said the MPD does not have a lot of information on the group causing much of the property damage. However, most of the 35 arrests from Saturday through Tuesday listed in incident reports have been of local people. During the City Council meeting Tuesday, Wahl said he “definitely” didn’t think that any peaceful protesters were arrested.

Officers arealready under a microscope while wearing their standard uniforms, which can appear to some as threatening. In the protective gear, Wahl said officers have an impact on a crowd.

“There’s no doubt that if there’s a crowd and they see the cop come out in protective gear, that sends a message,” Wahl said. “They’re not going to be walking through the crowd chit chatting because something has moved on to a different level.”

In their letter, Alds. Marsha Rummel, District 6; Donna Moreland, District 7; Max Prestigiacomo, District 8; Arvina Martin, District 11; Tag Evers, District 13; Grant Foster, District 15; and Rebecca Kemble, District 18; asked Wahl for the following:

Incident reports from Sunday night.

Information on the equipment/uniform MPD officers were wearing, the weapons they had on hand, weapons used, MPD policies for training and deployment of these weapons including any training or policies related to deployment during COVID-19.

The number of people taken into custody, number of people released, their ages, their race, and the grounds for their arrest.

The number of people injured, a description of each injury, the source of injury, and what medical treatment was provided to them.

Policies and procedures regarding policing protests and civil disobedience.

“People are hurt and angry and we need answers about what happened (Sunday),” the alders said in the letter.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Wahl did not have answers Tuesday and when asked if he could have them ready by June 10, said he has been focusing on the “urgent, day-to-day response.”

“You’re balancing all sorts of competing interests, really trying to thread the needle in terms of what the right response is,” Wahl said, noting the situation is “unprecedented” in his 29 years at the department.

Acting police chief account

As the protests continue, Wahl said the police department continues to adjust its response. During the initial protest Saturday, Wahl said the MPD had advance notice and monitored the protest as officers have done in the past.

“It was relatively unexceptional,” Wahl said.

Later that day, Wahl said a group of about 150 people became more destructive, damaging property and one squad car. Wahl said police used "chemical agents" after officers called for a group of people to disperse. The department called in additional officers, which Wahl said allowed more of them to wear protective gear.

On Sunday, Wahl said the department utilized a more “robust” staffing plan, called for assistance from the National Guard and requested additional backup from law enforcement agencies across the state.

Wahl said officers began by monitoring the protest, even after a city-imposed curfew at 9:30 p.m.

“We made the conscious decision we weren't going to engage the crowd,” Wahl said.

But then, Wahl said, a group of people began throwing projectiles at a group of officers in standard uniform, with one of them striking an officer.

“That precipitated the need for additional officers to respond,” Wahl said.

While that altercation ended shortly, it raised tensions and officers fired tear gas from behind the group marching around the Capitol Square.

On Monday, the department used a different approach by not having officers out in visible uniform. This was to avoid the potential for some people to “fixate on an officer or try to surround an officer.”

Once the peaceful protest wrapped up, Wahl said “almost immediately” a group of about 100 people began running down State Street and causing damage.

Protests on Tuesday evening, when a rain storm blew through Madison, were peaceful throughout, and police reported no incidents. Two arrests were made earlier in the day for graffiti, according toWahl’s blog.

Unprecedented situation, response

In several ways, the protests and how they are being responded to by elected officials and law enforcement are historic.

Protesters in Madison, who were on their fourth night of demonstrating Tuesday, join groups around the country holding their own protests. While the local protests stem from the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, participants also remember Tony Robinson. The Madison teenager was killed by a Madison police officer in 2015.

The MPD’s decision to utilize heavy-duty, protective gear instead of the traditional uniform was also unusual. Officers have worn heavy-duty protective gear when there is a concern that they will be targeted or injured.

“It’s a pretty uncommon thing for us and a pretty high burden for when we’re going to do that,” Wahl said.

The damage to State Street, the core of Madison’s downtown, is unprecedented. Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents the city’s downtown, said the damage is “incomparable” and that he is “numb.”

“Again, I get the point that these are only businesses, but these are lives —not only livelihoods, but there are people living in almost every residence,” Verveer said.

In response to the violent actions, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway implemented a curfew in Madison on May 31 and June 1-2. Wahl said he was not aware of prior emergency orders that called for a curfew.

Later at the City Council meeting,alders did not ratify the mayor’s state of emergency and subsequent order that implemented the curfew, which brought the curfew to an end around 11 p.m.

Wahl said a curfew alerts the city to the significance of the criminal behavior downtown and is another tool for officers to use to “apprehend people that are refusing to leave.” For people protesting peacefully, Wahl said officers are “not going to decide that that’s an opportunity to enforce curfew.”

A curfew also helps police officers focus on those who are engaging in destructive behavior, he said.

“If there’s a curfew, you don’t have as many people to cause that confusion,” Wahl said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.