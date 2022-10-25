Some liberal organizers fear messaging, turnout shortcomings in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

Candidates walk a political tightrope the closer they get to an election: While seeking to appeal to centrists or independent voters, they still need to hold onto — and motivate — the loyal partisans who make up their base of support.

But in the competitive race for the U.S. Senate, some organizers worry Democratic leaders and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are not doing enough to turn out liberal voters in the race against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, especially regarding the economy, which polls consistently show are among voters' top concerns.

"I don't want to be interpreted as saying that (Barnes) has a terrible economic message or he's weak at it, because I don't think that's the case," said Robert Kraig, the executive director of the liberal group Citizen Action Wisconsin. "But given this environment, if it was more robust and stronger, that would be helpful."

Motivation among Democrats and “the progressive base” is high for a midterm election, Kraig said, but added it might not be enough.

"My analogy would be: If you were in a football game, and you've scored four touchdowns in the first half, that's great; but what if you're afraid the other team can score five touchdowns in the first half?" he said.

One big challenge is overcoming a belief among many liberals that the political system can't respond to their concerns, especially economic ones, Kraig said.

Andre Walton, executive director of the liberal group Our Wisconsin Revolution, said most Wisconsinites — even those detached from politics — are concerned about gas prices and inflation, adding that he often doesn't see Barnes tackling those issues with enough specificity.

He mentioned, as an example, an ad featuring Barnes in a grocery store talking about how most senators don't know how much a gallon of milk costs. In the ad, Barnes calls for bringing manufacturing jobs "home," adding that to change Washington, D.C., "we gotta change the people we send there."

"I was just talking to my family about this, and they think he's a good guy, but (we) don't really know what he's going to do for us based on that ad," Walton said.

(Walton's group endorsed Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary. The group hasn't endorsed Barnes because he hasn't filled out the endorsement form, Walton said.)

"There's been a lack of a proactive message from the Barnes campaign top to bottom," said Barry Burden, a political science professor at UW-Madison, who added that Barnes’ messaging around the economy was more effective in the summer, and that he's had a focus on defending himself since.

“He ended up in a bit of limbo between defending himself, offering a bit of a plan … and criticism of Johnson,” Burden continued. “And that’s complicated … Simpler messages work better than complicated ones.”

Burden also said Barnes is in an odd situation politically because of his need to address the economic issues facing Wisconsinites without throwing fellow party members Gov. Tony Evers or President Joe Biden under the bus.

To be sure, many of Barnes' ads, including recent ones, have focused on economic policy, like promising a tax cut for the middle class and increasing the number of manufacturing jobs in the state. And his platform includes bolstering unions and raising the federal minimum wage.

“Unlike self-serving multi-millionaire Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes – the proud son of a third-shift autoworker and Milwaukee school teacher – has focused his campaign around bringing manufacturing back home and rebuilding Wisconsin’s middle class," Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said in a statement.

But as the race entered the home stretch, Barnes ran a campaign tour that prioritized abortion rights, though he did mention economic issues on his stops.

His campaign has since advertised another tour "focused on uplifting the Wisconsin workers." On Tuesday, Barnes was scheduled to meet with union workers in Milwaukee to chat, in part, about raising the minimum wage.

"The dominant sentiment that I would take away from our one-on-one voter contacts is they feel like Democrats, and President (Joe) Biden in particular, over-promised and under-delivered on the things that matter to progressives, like raising wages, building unions, expanding health care," said Joseph Geevarghese, the executive director of the U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders-founded group Our Revolution, whose volunteers have been making calls to Democrats in Wisconsin.

"That hurts our ability to energize our base, to get them out," continued Geevarghese, whose group is based in Washington, D.C., and is affiliated with Our Wisconsin Revolution. "There is no path to victory if progressives sit this race out."

Among "absolutely certain," voters, Johnson is leading Barnes 52% to 46%, the Marquette Law School Poll released two weeks ago showed. But those less likely to vote prefer Barnes over Johnson 51% to 31%.

"At the moment, more people voting is better for the Democrats, clearly, because the Republican support in both races is lower among those less-likely voters," Marquette poll director Charles Franklin said.

CNN since released a poll showing Barnes losing to Johnson 49% to 50% among likely votes, a virtual tie, even though Barnes had a 3-point lead among registered voters — another measurement showing the Democrat's lead among less interested voters.

"A few months back, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, there was a lot of energy," Walton said. "And I'm not really seeing that energy from left-wing voters as much, especially young voters."

Barnes led the Oshkosh Republican 51% to 35% among registered voters between ages 18 and 29, but they're also the least likely age group to vote, according to the latest Marquette poll.

Some liberal organizers see a brighter picture.

Democratic analyst Scot Ross said Democrats in Wisconsin were fired up and that party operatives were doing well, with a "good solid communications program, a solid field program and a clear distinction on the issues."

Ross added that abortion is an economic issue, too, supporting the Democratic nominee's recent choice to concentrate on that policy.

"I think (Barnes is) doing what he needs to do," Ross said. "I think that the tens and tens of millions of dollars spent in racist ads against him have taken a toll, and I think that he's responding. He's been talking about the core issues that I think are critically important."

Angela Lang, the executive director of the civic engagement group Black Leaders Organizing for Communities said many people have been frustrated with the ads against Barnes. But she added that motivation for him among Black voters was high.

"I think the Barnes campaign is doing exactly what needs to be done right now," she said. "He's showing up in the community ... He was talking to voters. He's an organizer at heart."