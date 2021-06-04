Some Dane County courthouse employees petition for hybrid workplace policy

More than a dozen employees working at the Dane County courthouse are petitioning for continued flexibility in where they work, touting the benefits of working from their homes and the office.
During the pandemic’s peak, many court employees worked remotely while public service counters at the downtown Madison facility were closed and all court proceedings were held via the video teleconferencing platform Zoom.
Dane County Clerk of Courts Carlo Esqueda said his staff of 103 people were alerted March 29 that they would be required to return physically to their workplace on May 17, ahead of in-person jury trials and court proceedings starting back up June 1.
“With this and other changes, it is expected that the foot traffic and phone traffic will increase, necessitating a return to a more normal experience to ensure we have staff to cover operations,” the return-to-work memo from Esqueda, Presiding Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn and Deputy Chief Judge Julie Genovese said.
A petition signed by 18 people, and sent to Dane County judges and commissioners May 14 requested the ability to work in a hybrid model: spending some days at home and some at the office, according to one employee familiar with the issue who requested anonymity.
The employees, who have since returned to work in person, said in the petition that having flexible work hours benefits constituents and employees, including their physical and mental health. Also, they said issues over scheduling conflicts and time off have been more easily resolved.
“We are requesting that with these things in mind that employees be given the grace and opportunity to coordinate with their manager, work group, and office to ensure that there is coverage to serve the public, while also allowing for remote work to continue into the future,” the petition states. “Providing a balance will improve stamina, morale, and overall work product for the Dane County Clerk of Courts office.”
The petition acknowledges that the privilege of working remotely should be revoked if an employee abuses the work plan.
Esqueda, who received the petition but did not respond “in any global way,” said the office is not pursuing a routine remote work option going forward, though it could be available if there’s a resurgence of COVID-19 or some other disaster. He’s not opposed to remote work as a concept but feels that his public-facing office, which relies on the “processing of actual paper” requires employees to be in the office.
“I don't believe that the best level of customer service is possible without people being here and available to personally interact with other people, be they co-workers or customers,” Esqueda said.
Still, the petition from employees argues they have “provided dedicated and uninterrupted service and support to residents of Dane County and those who frequent our building” during the pandemic.
“Although the presence has looked different, the service has not changed,” the petition states.
While employees at the courthouse work for the county, Executive Joe Parisi’s communications director Ariana Vruwink wrote in an email that they are subject to the workplace policies set by the judges and clerk of courts. The judiciary is elected, and their staff report directly to them, she said.
Parisi recently highlighted the benefits of remote work, particularly on the environment, and said it’s likely that between 650 and 900 Dane County government employees will be able to telecommute at least three days a week.
“When we look at the way we're doing business now, it would just be a shame to abandon it and start jumping in our cars every day, and driving to work and back and forth and sitting on the Beltline when we know that we don't need to do that,” Parisi said in a Cap Times interview.
Many county workers, including staff at the job center, 911 dispatchers, sheriff’s deputies and zookeepers, will not be able to work remotely.
County departments are finalizing their plans, set to take effect Sept. 7, for what a transition to a hybrid workspace could look like and how it would be sustained. Until then, county employees who are not working in the office can continue teleworking.
In a response emailed to employees who reached out to him, Parisi said in an email that he hopes the judiciary gives telecommuting “serious consideration” for positions in which work could continue to be done remotely.
“While I recognize telecommuting is not an option for every employer or employee, the goal of my announcement this week was to encourage employers to do the same exercise I've asked managers in county government to do,” Parisi said in the email. “Where feasible, I'm hopeful all workplaces that utilized telecommuting over the course of the past year will consider maintaining it in some form as part of a new normal as we transition in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
He reiterated that the judiciary has the authority to set its own work rules, including schedules and location. Additionally, Parisi requested that Department of Administration director Greg Brockmeyer meet with Esqueda.
“I hope telecommuting is given serious consideration in positions where work could continue to be conducted successfully in a remote environment,” Parisi said in the email.
Esqueda pointed to the county’s current telecommuting policy, effective as of April 2021, which states that remote work is a “management decision,” not a benefit or a condition of employment and is not subject to the grievance process.
He said many employees have jobs that can’t be accomplished remotely.
“As a simple matter of fairness, I can't see offering a privilege of this magnitude to some select few staff if I cannot offer it to everyone,” Esqueda said.
Esqueda noted that a few people with “lingering pandemic-related issues” are allowed to telecommute though he hopes to “phase entirely out of it soon.”
