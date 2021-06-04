Some Dane County courthouse employees petition for hybrid workplace policy

The employees, who have since returned to work in person, said in the petition that having flexible work hours benefits constituents and employees, including their physical and mental health. Also, they said issues over scheduling conflicts and time off have been more easily resolved.

“We are requesting that with these things in mind that employees be given the grace and opportunity to coordinate with their manager, work group, and office to ensure that there is coverage to serve the public, while also allowing for remote work to continue into the future,” the petition states. “Providing a balance will improve stamina, morale, and overall work product for the Dane County Clerk of Courts office.”

The petition acknowledges that the privilege of working remotely should be revoked if an employee abuses the work plan.

Esqueda, who received the petition but did not respond “in any global way,” said the office is not pursuing a routine remote work option going forward, though it could be available if there’s a resurgence of COVID-19 or some other disaster. He’s not opposed to remote work as a concept but feels that his public-facing office, which relies on the “processing of actual paper” requires employees to be in the office.