As the partial federal government shutdown enters its fourth week, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said Wednesday that the city is evaluating areas of concern.
In some cases, the shutdown is a matter of inconvenience, like some information in federal databases used by the Madison Public Library going without updates. Soglin said other situations, including a city employee applying for a work visa, are more serious.
The city of Madison relies on the federal government for reimbursements for transportation purposes, housing programs and law enforcement grants. With the shutdown, the city is not getting that funding.
“The biggest and most serious areas of concerns … involve public health and people who are depending on Medicaid reimbursement, areas of health and the funding of our housing programs,” Soglin said.
Other affected programs include WIC, which applies to infants and their mothers, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Head Start childcare programs.
However, Soglin said the city has the resources to keep programs afloat through the summer, if necessary. Soglin said the city will begin to develop plans for the affected city agencies and programs in February.
“I don’t think we’ll be in a position where we have to drop anything,” Soglin said.
City Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke said in the short term, it is more likely that the city would use cash from the general fund to supplement the lack of federal funding. If the shutdown persists through the end of the year, Schmiedick said the city would have to appropriate money from the contingent reserve fund.
“We do get money to help us run things like our transit system or to help support housing,” Schmiedicke said. “For awhile, you can kind of carry that, but those are dollars that help us run those things and eventually we have to get those monies.”