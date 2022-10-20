Snowball fights no longer technically illegal in Sun Prairie

The Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday voted to remove snowballs from the city's list of objects qualifying as "missiles" that are illegal to throw at someone.

District 2 council member Brent Eisberner, elected to his first term in April, noticed in his review of the city's municipal code that an ordinance prohibiting the "throwing or shooting of arrows, stones and other missiles" included the snowball among its definitions of missiles. Objects, arrows and stones were the others. His recommendation was to remove "snowball" from the ordinance, which the council did.

In an Oct. 12 memo, city attorney Kathleen McDaniel noted that "Wausau recently repealed their ordinance on this after receiving negative national media attention."

"There are approximately 10 municipalities that still have an ordinance prohibiting snowball throwing in Wisconsin," she wrote.

Even with snowball's removal from the list of missiles, "if a citizen were to throw a snowball with malicious intent, they could still be prosecuted for disorderly conduct or assault," she said.