In anticipation of a major snow storm expected to drop five to 10 inches of snow across southern Wisconsin between Tuesday and Wednesday, the city of Madison has declared a snow emergency to keep streets open for effective plowing.
A snow emergency kicks the city’s alternate side parking restrictions into effect for the snow emergency zone — including the isthmus and Vilas-Greenbush neighborhood — along with the rest of the city.
“It gives us the opportunity to compel people not to park on the street, so that we can open the roads all the way to the curb,” city Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said Tuesday.
Madison could see 1 to 2 inches of snow Tuesday with an additional 3 to 5 inches overnight and another 1 to 2 inches Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Alternate side parking restrictions will be in effect Tuesday night through at least 7 a.m. Thursday. Romines said it is possible the city could extend the snow emergency an extra day to allow for a third night of plowing.
Typically, the city waits until the end of a snow event to start plowing. However, Romines said the city did not want to wait until Wednesday to call a snow emergency because of the snow remaining from a storm late last week.
“We felt like this was necessary to stay on top of it and not get so far behind and initiate a major haul off,” Romines said.
If temperatures are above about 15 degrees with bare pavement and no rain, the Streets Division can pre-treat roads to prevent ice. Prior to Tuesday’s snow, the city was salting roads. The city has 32 trucks on the salt routes and will plow and salt the main thoroughfare throughout the storm, according to the Streets Division.
As the superintendent of the city’s Streets Division, it is Romines who makes the decision to call for a snow emergency. Romines said he felt a snow emergency was not necessary during last week’s storm because it fell on bare pavement and over a holiday weekend.
Additionally, there were fewer parked cars on the streets because University of Wisconsin-Madison students had not begun their spring semester. Classes started Tuesday.
“We felt like we could hold off calling a snow emergency,” said Romines, who reports to the mayor as a city department head.
However, Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, said he felt that a snow emergency should have been called. He represents the downtown district and received complaints from one vocal constitutent
"Hindsight is 20-20 and in retrospect, I do believe that the streets superintendent would have made a different call," Verveer said, noting that snow emergency decisions are difficult to make.
Mayoral candidate Mo Cheeks, who represents District 10 on the City Council, made snow emergencies an issue in the mayor's race in a video he livestreamed on Instagram late Monday and posted to Facebook.
Mayoral candidate Mo Cheeks, who represents District 10 on the City Council, made snow emergencies an issue in the mayor's race in a video he livestreamed on Instagram late Monday and posted to Facebook.
In the video, Cheeks highlighted the snowy streets and parking conditions near the Capitol Square. The video, taken by Cheeks, shows him helping a driver whose car was stuck in the snow on a downtown street. He said declaring snow emergencies was Mayor Paul Soglin's call.
In a statement released Tuesday, Cheeks said the mayor sets the tone for emergency response, including snow emergencies.
"If Mayor Soglin has abandoned his basic responsibility to timely snow removal, how can Madisonians trust him to deliver on affordable housing, transit, and public safety?" Cheeks said. "I’m running for mayor because too many residents are feeling abandoned, and it’s time for fresh leadership that is committed to delivering results.”
Soglin's campaign declined to comment when reached Tuesday.
In his capacity as mayor of Madison, Soglin encouraged residents in a statement to watch out for neighbors who may need additional help during the winter storm.
“It’s times like this, when we all need to take an extra look at our neighbors,” Soglin said. “If you are able to give someone a hand, clearing their driveway, sidewalk or around a nearby fire hydrant, please do.”
Cheeks is one of five candidates, including Raj Shukla, Satya Rhodes-Conway, Toriana Pettaway and Nick Hart, challenging Soglin.
Romines said the decision to call a snow emergency is a practice in making educated guesses.
“We do that by driving around, we talk among the Streets Division managers, looking at forecasts,” Romines said.
What Madison drivers should know
With alternate side parking in effect, all residents who use the street to park Tuesday night and into Wednesday must keep their vehicles on the odd house numbered side of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. On Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, vehicles should be parked on the even house numbered side of the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Violators could receive a fine of $60 and their cars could be towed.
Romines urged motorists to drive slowly and, as much as possible, avoid parking on the street.
During snow emergencies, parking is available in the cashiered sections of city-owned ramps in the downtown area for free from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. Motorists will be charged if entering the garage before 9 p.m. or leaving after 7 a.m.
Drivers should not park on the top level of the garage, so that it can be plowed. Vehicles stored in city ramps longer than 48 hours could be ticketed and towed.
Parking is also available at Brittingham Park on West Washington Avenue.