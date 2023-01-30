Snow emergency continues Monday night for Madison

Madison will be under a snow emergency again on Monday night, the city said.

Alternate side parking rules will be in effect for the entire city from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. to help plows clear the streets more easily. The city is encouraging residents to find off-street parking if they can.

During a declared snow emergency, parking is free at the city ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. When parking in the ramps overnight, do not park on the top level so this area can be plowed.

During the day on Monday, Streets Division plows will be plowing back snow from areas that were blocked during initial plowing attempts and applying sand for traction where needed. Additional personnel are working on removing snow from city-maintained sidewalks, bus stops, crosswalks, and alleyways.

Temperatures remain too cold to salt and they are expected to remain this cold until mid-week.

Garbage and recycling bins should not be put in the street, the city said.

