A series of snags are delaying the $16.1 million “Imagination Center” on Madison’s Far East Side, which would combine a library, park pavilion and city services at Reindahl Park.

The much-anticipated center, now pared to 18,000 square feet from 40,000 square feet in early phases, will still feature library collections, meeting and classroom spaces, an indoor pavilion and other amenities at the 91-acre park near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Portage Road.

Previously, city officials and the 2023 operating budget anticipated a construction start this year and an opening in mid-2024. But the time table has shifted for multiple reasons to construction beginning in 2025 and completion in mid-2026, library director Greg Mickells said.

“That is if we do not experience any further delays,” he said.

The city needed to hold extended discussions with its design team to alter the footprint of the two adjoining buildings to preserve more mature trees near the structure, as well as other discussions about programming within the library portion of the plans to create a flexible space that can be easily adapted as needed, Mickells said.

Further, the city and designers have had extended talks on how to keep the project as green as possible through reviewing solar and geothermal options, and the Parks Division had to complete a master plan for Reindahl Park earlier this year, he said.

There’s been another recently resolved hold-up.

The project, as designed, has not been in compliance with the city’s new transit ordinance adopted early this year that’s intended to create more density along busy transit corridors and requires structures to be at least two stories and be no further than 20 feet from the street.

The Imagination Center, which is one story and set back far further than 20 feet from East Washington Avenue and Portage Road, needed an exemption from the ordinance to move forward. On Tuesday, the City Council approved an ordinance that exempted the new transit requirements in parks owned by the city or Dane County. The initial inclusion of parks was an oversight in the original transit update, the city Planning Division said.

Sometimes city projects are delayed for various reasons and Mickells has been providing updates to the Public Library Board.

Ald. Amani Latimer Burris, 12th District, who represents the area where the site is located, said she is disappointed that city officials did not proactively share more information about the snags and delays earlier. “When delays are occurring, it absolutely must be highlighted,” she said. “These are major, major, major projects.”

The much-used park already contains soccer, softball and cricket fields, basketball and tennis courts, a splash park, community gardens and a dated shelter that will be demolished. It also held a sprawling homeless encampment until the city created other shelter options and closed the encampment in November 2021.

The library and Parks Division are eager to move forward with the Imagination Center, but putting two operations together in the same spot also presents complications.

Collaborative effort

“The collaboration with Parks is going well but it is another consideration from time to time on how one operation may impact that other, and there is a design function that needs to be considered to address some of those differences,” Mickells said.

“We are eager to see the Imagination Center built, and as the project continues to move forward, Reindahl Park and its amenities are open and continue to be popular with Madison residents,” parks spokesperson Ann Shea said. “New this year are splash park restrooms, open during regular splash park hours.

“Until its completion, there are still many ways to enjoy the park, and we will continue to maintain and operate the old and dated shelter, which stretches our resources,” Shea said.

The delay to save trees is worth it, Shea said. “While that extended the timeline, we certainly think that it improves the overall project and facility,” she said.

The Imagination Center will serve roughly 26,000 residents, with a higher percentage of immigrants, youth and people of color than most other areas of Madison, city officials have said. Two schools in the area — Hawthorne and Sandburg elementary — have high percentages of English language learners, higher percentages of low-income families, and students of color.

Design and construction of the facility will cost $16.1 million, with $1.1 million in borrowing in 2022. In 2023, the city expected to borrow $10.5 million and use $4.5 million in private contributions.

