Smaller protest follows night of unrest in Madison
Smaller protest follows night of unrest in Madison

Protest Night Two 053120 02-05312020195745

Police officers stop traffic on Gorham as a group of protesters march down State Street, holding signs and chanting “I can’t breathe”, “Don’t shoot!” and “Say his name! George Floyd!” on Sunday, May 31, 2020. This is the second night of protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

 SCOTT GIRARD

A couple hundred people gathered in Downtown Madison Sunday evening to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody, a day after a peaceful demonstration for Floyd broke into chaos on State Street the previous night.

A small group of people began gathering on Capitol Square at the top of State Street around 6 p.m., hours before a 9:30 p.m. city-imposed curfew was set to take place.

As of 8:15 p.m., the group gained numbers, and protesters continued to march around Capitol Square after making rounds up and down State Street, with a heavy police presence in the Downtown area. Gov. Tony Evers gave the authorization for between 100 to 200 Wisconsin National Guard troops to support police in Madison.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and city leaders called on the community to come together and heal Sunday after destruction erupted Saturday on State Street.

Some of the people gathered at the protest said they planned to stay out past the enforceable curfew in order to continue their demonstration.

"That's when you're imposing on free will," said Shyelle Smith, 24, of Madison. "When you're telling me that I can't peacefully protest for injustices in this … system, I don't stand for that."

Smith, who attended Saturday's protest, said she decided to attend Sunday's gathering to use her voice to bring change.

Smith said she doesn't endorse the looting and destruction that occurred Saturday, but others interviewed said some of the rioting happened for a good reason, but didn't condone those who stole for their own personal gain.

"Some of these places were broken into, absolutely nothing was taken because the people that knew and that were rioting for a reason, it was for the damage, not to obtain things," said Duowan Rimson, 35, of Madison.

So far Sunday night, the protest was peaceful, with no evidence of looting or destruction seen last night, and police and protesters weren't engaged in any conflict.

This story will be updated. 

 

