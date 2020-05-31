Smaller protest follows night of unrest in Madison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A couple hundred people gathered in Downtown Madison Sunday evening to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody, a day after a peaceful demonstration for Floyd broke into chaos on State Street the previous night.

A small group of people began gathering on Capitol Square at the top of State Street around 6 p.m., hours before a 9:30 p.m. city-imposed curfew was set to take place.

As of 8:15 p.m., the group gained numbers, and protesters continued to march around Capitol Square after making rounds up and down State Street, with a heavy police presence in the Downtown area. Gov. Tony Evers gave the authorization for between 100 to 200 Wisconsin National Guard troops to support police in Madison.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and city leaders called on the community to come together and heal Sunday after destruction erupted Saturday on State Street.

Some of the people gathered at the protest said they planned to stay out past the enforceable curfew in order to continue their demonstration.

"That's when you're imposing on free will," said Shyelle Smith, 24, of Madison. "When you're telling me that I can't peacefully protest for injustices in this … system, I don't stand for that."