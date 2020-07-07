Small Wisconsin city votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue

As of Tuesday, the statue still stood in the ditch along Highway 16-60, next to the back side of a Shopko and a combined Ace Hardware and Sentry grocery store — all of which have been permanently closed. There’s no spot dedicated for viewing the statue; residents see it as they drive by on the highway.

Some residents of Columbus called the statue an eyesore, and said it should either be taken down, moved or at least properly maintained if it stays.

“If they keep it, then they need to take care of it,” Gae Otis said earlier Tuesday, noting that the city never mows around the statue. She suggested keeping it or moving it to a museum.

During public comments at the council meeting, Jack Sanderson said the statue should remain where it is. He said agreeing to take it down or move it would be to erase history and “surrender to the mob.”

“They are coming after the Founding Fathers,” Sanderson said. “They are coming after everything that is American heritage.”

But Frank Roelke, a recent graduate of Columbus High School, said the city shouldn’t be memorializing someone who treated Native Americans so poorly. Keeping the statue up would be pretending that Columbus was a good person, when history shows otherwise, he said.