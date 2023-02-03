Rosie the Rubbisher and Stone Cold Squeeze Often are getting some siblings.

Fresh off the fall campaign to name two electric-powered compactors, Madison has launched an effort to name four plows.

But if you want to get your vote in, you'll need to do it today. Voting concludes at 8 p.m.

The city has a final list of 15 possible names for each piece of snow-removal equipment, with voters using ranked choice to select their favorites.

On the ballot?

— Quad axle brine truck: One of the largest vehicles in the Streets Division fleet, this truck applies a brine of saltwater to streets prior to a snowstorm to prevent snow bonding to the pavement, meaning plows remove more snow from the road and less salt is needed overall.

— Trackless MT7 bike path plow: In winter, it removes snow on the Southwest Bike Path and other paths; in summer, it mows around ponds and greenway parcels.

— Double wing plow truck: The only dual wing plow in the Streets Division fleet, this truck helps plow wider streets in one pass.

— Loader with plow & wing: This equipment is particularly useful for plowing cul-de-sacs and dead-ends because the articulated middle section allows it to handle the tight turns in the bulbs of these kind of streets.