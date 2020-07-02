Slate of lawsuits could deliver last-minute election changes ahead of November

“To have this kind of ruling that’s going to just add more confusion to what’s already going to be a confusing year in terms of voting rules, it’s just really unfortunate that they didn’t do this 12 months ago,” said UW-Madison political science professor David Canon.

Appellate ruling

On Monday, an appellate court ruled that Wisconsin can restrict early voting days, hours and locations, and restored a requirement that people need to live in a district for 28 days, not 10, before they can vote. The court also ruled that emailing and faxing absentee ballots is unconstitutional, but that expired student IDs are acceptable at the polls.

The judge who authored the opinion said the restrictions don’t burden people in the state, where voters have more ways to register, longer poll hours on Election Day and more absentee voting options than in other states.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl and others say the restrictions could have at least some role in reducing voter turnout in Madison, one of the state’s Democratic strongholds.