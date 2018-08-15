Leah Vukmir beat fellow Republican Kevin Nicholson in Tuesday's primary election to win the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate.
Vukmir now advances to face first-term Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the Nov. 6 general election.
Here’s six takeaways from what we learned in the last 24 hours -- both in the primary results, and where we're headed in the general:
So much for outsider candidates
The results of 2016, in which Donald Trump and Ron Johnson prevailed, suggested conservative candidates with resumes outside politics had particular pull with the state's electorate.
Nicholson banked on that with his campaign message, in which he stressed his "outsider" biography. But Nicholson ran head-on into a state Republican Party that threw its full weight behind Vukmir. She won the endorsement of state party delegates and from the likes of U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and others.
Since the tea party insurgency of 2010, Wisconsin Republicans have prided themselves on being in tune with the conservative grassroots -- unlike in other states, where splits emerged between the party's establishment and insurgent wings.
Vukmir's win validates the state GOP and confirms it retains the ability to influence which Republicans become the party’s nominees.
Now both major party nominees in the race are longtime elected office-holders: Vukmir has been in the Legislature since 2003; Baldwin joined the state Legislature in 1993.
For Republicans, WOW counties still in the driver's seat
Ted Cruz followed the blueprint in 2016, as Mitt Romney did in 2012, and Scott Walker in 2010. The Republican who carried the so-called WOW counties of suburban Milwaukee -- Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington -- would win a statewide GOP primary, recent history suggested.
The pattern held again in Tuesday's primary, as Vukmir crushed Nicholson there and in Milwaukee County by roughly two-to-one margins. She also beat him in Dane County by a smaller margin.
Nicholson won most other counties, including many areas that swung from Obama to Trump in the last two presidential elections. But his margins there weren't enough to offset Vukmir carrying the more populous counties.
There is a limit to the power of outside money
Tuesday didn’t bring the desired results for Illinois businessman and GOP mega-donor Richard Uihlein.
Uihlein pumped more than $15 million into a quintet of super PACs that massively supported Nicholson for more than a year leading up to the primary.
They helped Nicholson build an early lead, but Vukmir erased it this summer after securing endorsements from the state party and leading Republicans.
Expect much more outside money, for and against both candidates, to descend on the state in the general election.
Women candidates make history
Baldwin made history in 2012 by becoming Wisconsin’s first female U.S. senator.
Six years later, she’s running against a woman who wants to take her job. It's the first time in state history that both major parties have nominated women for a U.S. Senate seat.
Both Baldwin and Vukmir are part of a record-breaking crop of 19 woman candidates for U.S. Senate this year, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.
Leah Vukmir is running alongside Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s approval rating in Wisconsin has hovered mostly in the low 40s. But Vukmir has made clear that she has plans to run staunchly alongside her party’s standard-bearer.
In a triumphant statement claiming victory in Tuesday’s primary, she said the results show voters want to “help President Trump make America great again. That’s exactly what I intend to do.”
Trump returned the praise Wednesday morning via his Twitter account, saying Vukmir has "my complete and total Endorsement!"
"Congratulations to Leah Vukmir of Wisconsin on your great win last night. You beat a very tough and good competitor and will make a fantastic Senator after winning in November against someone who has done very little," Trump tweeted.
Vukmir's campaign signaled she may take a messaging cue from Trump as well. A memo from the campaign released Wednesday labeled Baldwin "Two-Faced Tammy."
Baldwin runs against ‘powerful special interests;' Vukmir against 'extreme socialists'
Throughout 2018, Baldwin has sought to cast herself as the champion of ordinary Wisconsinites.
Tuesday night, Baldwin issued a statement reprising that description of herself – and calling Vukmir someone with a “long record of putting her corporate special interest backers ahead of hardworking Wisconsin families
“Wisconsinites want someone who will be in their corner and stand up to powerful special interests in Washington, not a bought-and-paid-for Senator,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin also called on Vukmir to participate in three televised debates.
Vukmir, meanwhile, said Baldwin "has been a disaster our state."
"She’s put America last, supporting the dangerous Iran deal, standing with extremist socialists like Bernie Sanders who support government-run health care, and failing our veterans at the Tomah VA," Vukmir said.