Simple zoning code change could increase housing choice, equity and supply in Madison

A simple change to zoning rules enacted in the mid-1960s to limit impacts of renters could increase housing choice, equity and supply, the city’s Building Inspection Division says.

The city could change zoning code restrictions impacting about one-third of the city’s land — mostly in lower-density districts with single-family homes — that ban more than two unrelated renters from living together. In the entire city, owner-occupied homes can have up to five unrelated people living together, officials said.

“The code is inequitable because it favors homeowners over renters,” city zoning administrator Katie Bannon said. “It has a disproportionate impact on lower-income residents who are more likely to be renters and more likely to have roommates to afford rent. It has a disproportionate impact on people of color, who are more likely to be renters with lower income.”

The result limits housing choice and makes it more expensive, Bannon said.

Currently, the code bases restrictions around a definition of “family.” Under the code, family is an individual or two or more persons related by blood, marriage, domestic partnership or legal adoption living together as a single housekeeping unit in a dwelling unit, including foster children and up to four roomers with exceptions in nine residential districts that allow only one roomer if the property is occupied by renters.

In practice, it bans more than two unrelated renters from living together in those nine residential districts distributed across the city.

Instead, the city could change the family definition and base occupancy limits solely on number of people per bedroom, per square foot, or other objective measure that would allow reasonable use of property while preserving resident quality of life, officials said. Or the city could set a maximum number of adults regardless of relationships to each other or whether renter or owner, while allowing an unlimited number of dependents, they said.

“We are in a housing crisis,” Bannon said. “We need more housing, and we need more affordable housing. This is a simple code change that can increase housing supply and choice without additional construction or need for subsidy. We can increase equity in Madison.

“We can regulate the number of adults that can safely live in a housing unit without discriminating against renters and residents living together in different family structures than allowed by the zoning code,” she said.

“The city is in such a different place as a society than in 1966,” city building inspector Matt Tucker said. “This is a relic of history that’s not serving the community well anymore.”

It’s unclear how many more people could obtain housing, but there will be many more options, Tucker said.

Plan Commission OK

The Building Inspection Division made a presentation at a special meeting of the Plan Commission on Thursday evening.

At the end of the meeting, the commission informally but unanimously endorsed changing the current definition of family and encouraged staff to prepare alternatives and use caution to ensure against unintended impacts.

“Some people’s quiet existence may change,” commission chair Ledell Zellers said. “We don’t want to have a lot of negative, unintended consequences.”

Aimed at students

The family definition was likely added to the zoning code in 1966 to limit the impacts of student renters on what policy makers then considered to be a more desirable family structure — married couples with children who were homeowners, Bannon said.

“I believe policy makers differentiated between owner-occupied and rentals because they believed that rentals have a more negative impact,” she said. “They also knew if a landlord could rent to more unrelated individuals, the rent per person could be less, making the housing more affordable.”

Currently, the zoning code restricts the number of people who can live together based on the zoning district, whether they are renters or homeowners, and if they’re related to one another.

About one-third of the city’s land is zoned to prohibit more than two unrelated renters from living together. But in those same areas, owner-occupied housing units can hold up to five unrelated people. Other districts allow a maximum of five unrelated people, regardless of renter or owner occupancy. In all areas where housing is allowed, there is no limit to the number of residents in a household if they’re all related to one another, other than safety-related limits in the building code and minimum housing and property maintenance code.

In 2019, 52.7% of whites, 30% of Hispanics, and just 15.3% of Blacks owned homes in Madison, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Weaponized code

The current code not only limits housing choice and makes it more expensive, but it also has been weaponized against people throughout the city, Bannon and Tucker said.

The Building Inspection Division gets about 20 complaints a year, some openly racist and others using coded racist language, Bannon told the commission. Sometimes, the rules inspire “creepy” behavior with neighbors jotting down license plate number of those staying at a residence or tracking whether boyfriends or girlfriends stay overnight, she said.

The family definition was an attempt to prevent negative impacts from student renters, not to protect residents from unsafe living conditions, Bannon said. The Building Inspection Division has found that some landlords use the occupancy limits to prevent renters from complaining about unsafe living conditions, knowing that if residents complain, they can lose their housing, she said.

The housing market has changed so that pressures of student housing on surrounding neighborhoods is less than it once was, Bannon said. Now, complaints about not meeting zoning’s family definition are spread fairly evenly throughout the city, she said.

The city already has other tools to protect quality of life and safety, such as property maintenance ordinances, disturbing the peace ordinances and parking rules.

After gathering input from the commission and City Council members, the division would like to craft a change as soon as feasible for introduction to the council, followed by a hearing before the Plan Commission and council consideration, Bannon said.