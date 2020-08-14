Sign up for Cap Times Campaign Notes, our new election newsletter

You have permission to edit this article.
top story

Campaign Notes header
BRANDON RAYGO

With Tuesday’s primary elections over, campaign season swings into high gear up through Election Day on Nov. 3. To help you stay on top of the news each week, we’ve launched a new email newsletter called Campaign Notes.

Written by our state government and politics reporter, Briana Reilly, it will arrive in your inbox each Thursday through Election Day, featuring some of her own analysis, plus links to major stories, election resources (how to vote absentee, for example) and the chance to ask Reilly election-related questions.

She spoke about the newsletter Thursday and even answered a few early reader questions on Instagram with Cap Times audience strategist Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek. Listen to that discussion here and sign up for the newsletter itself here.

