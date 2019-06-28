All eyes are on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as the Republican-controlled Legislature sent him the state budget bill Friday, starting a six-day clock for him to either sign it into law, partially veto some portions of it or veto the entire bill outright.
Evers has not indicated which way he is leaning, saying he must see the 2019-21 spending plan in full before deciding.
"I’ve said all along that the will of the people is the law of the land, and that’s what will be on my mind as I review the Legislature’s changes to our budget," Evers wrote in a Wednesday tweet.
The state Senate narrowly passed an $81.6 billion budget mostly along party lines Wednesday. The state Assembly passed it Tuesday, with all Democrats and three Republicans voting against it.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, sent the bill to Evers Friday.
The six-day clock does not include the day it is sent. Sundays are also excluded, but holidays are not, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau. This means if Evers takes no action by next Friday, the bill becomes law.
The Republicans' budget does not include several of Evers' key priorities, such as Medicaid expansion, a gas tax increase and more money for K12 schools.
No Wisconsin governor since 1931 has entirely vetoed a budget, and Republicans called on him to not break that precedent.
"The worst thing in the world for us would be if he vetoed the thing in its entirety," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, told reporters in a Thursday news conference.
He said it would cause delays on some actions in larger agencies, such as the Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Health Services.
The last biennial budget, crafted by a Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker, passed a few months late in September 2017.
State spending levels continue at the current rate if the budget is not enacted on time by July 1.
"I’m very hopeful that the governor will sign this really in its entirety but I understand there are going to probably be some vetoes," Fitzgerald said.