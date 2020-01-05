Short-term rental hosts would have more rules under proposed ordinance

A proposed ordinance change would centralize requirements to operate tourist rooming houses — such as Airbnb rentals — through an annual permit process.
Short-term rentals through companies like Airbnb and VRBO are legal in Wisconsin, but hosts in Dane County are required to be licensed through Public Health Madison & Dane County, be inspected annually and pay a nightly room tax.
Over the past four years, the number of licensed tourist rooming houses has jumped from 25 to 244, said Doug Voegli, the director of the public health department's environmental health division. But city staff have also experienced challenges enforcing the regulations required to operate legal tourist rooming houses.
“While we’re getting good compliance on our licenses, that doesn’t always translate to good compliance on the room tax or zoning,” Voegli said.
Hosts can also be confused over which regulations apply to them and which agency is responsible.
The ordinance, which will be introduced at the City Council's Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting, would require those operating tourist rooming houses to obtain an annual $100 permit from the city and submit documentation confirming compliance with the city’s other regulations. These include:
You have free articles remaining.
- A signed and notarized affidavit stipulating that the tourist rooming house is the operators’ primary residence
- A license from Public Health Madison & Dane County
- Registration with the city treasurer’s office to pay room tax
- If a renter, a signed lease allowing the renter to operate a tourist rooming house
- Floor plans of the rental space
- A guest registry
- Phone numbers and email addresses for the property owner and tourist rooming house operator
- Annual updates of this information by the hosts
Voegli said the new permit process would address three city agencies at once, creating a “one-stop shop."
“It will streamline it for people that want to start offering the service,” Voegli said.
Voegli said his department can respond to concerns of health and safety but has not been able to address issues such as parking, disruptive parties or guests staying longer than the maximum of 30 days.
“The new ordinance that is being put forward is going to require that these tourist rooming home operators meet with Zoning and discuss right up front that, hey, these are the requirements and you’ve got to follow this in order to be a tourist rooming house in Madison,” Voegli said.
The ordinance would also require that a tourist rooming house be open for inspection by city staff with at least 48 hours prior written notice. If the city has probable cause that the ordinance is being violated, an inspection could occur at other times.
Also, tourist rooming house operators would be required to provide the city’s zoning administrator with quarterly reports identifying guests, dates of stay, length of stay, guest license plate numbers, whether the operator was present or absent during a guest's stay, and a list of all websites and places where the operator has advertised.
Failure to submit two reports would result in automatic revocation of a permit, according to the ordinance.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.