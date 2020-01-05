Short-term rental hosts would have more rules under proposed ordinance

Voegli said the new permit process would address three city agencies at once, creating a “one-stop shop."

“It will streamline it for people that want to start offering the service,” Voegli said.

Voegli said his department can respond to concerns of health and safety but has not been able to address issues such as parking, disruptive parties or guests staying longer than the maximum of 30 days.

“The new ordinance that is being put forward is going to require that these tourist rooming home operators meet with Zoning and discuss right up front that, hey, these are the requirements and you’ve got to follow this in order to be a tourist rooming house in Madison,” Voegli said.

The ordinance would also require that a tourist rooming house be open for inspection by city staff with at least 48 hours prior written notice. If the city has probable cause that the ordinance is being violated, an inspection could occur at other times.

Also, tourist rooming house operators would be required to provide the city’s zoning administrator with quarterly reports identifying guests, dates of stay, length of stay, guest license plate numbers, whether the operator was present or absent during a guest's stay, and a list of all websites and places where the operator has advertised.

Failure to submit two reports would result in automatic revocation of a permit, according to the ordinance.

