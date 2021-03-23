Shooting at Madison homeless shelter hardens opposition to permanent site

"Adding one, two or three security guards will do little but create a prison-like atmosphere," he said. "Large shelters are rarely constructed. The notion of a shelter with 200-250 people is a complete outlier."

Gary Halverson, who is running unopposed to succeed Baldeh, who was elected to the state Legislature and will be leaving the council in April, said he's been flooded with communications since the shooting. The incident, he said, "should give us pause to really consider if housing 200-plus individuals in one location is the best approach to solving this challenge. As city leaders, we should at least consider what several, smaller locations that can focus on serving the individual needs, might look like," he said.

"The reality is that the East Towne Mall location is depressed and has been going downhill for some years," he said. "This location is a prime location for a vibrant retail, entertainment, and affordable housing epicenter for not only Madison residents but also south-central Wisconsin residents."

Dane County Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, who also represents the site, said Tuesday that his position has changed from cautious approval to strong opposition. The change, he said, came after a recent neighborhood meeting sponsored by Baldeh and before the shooting incident.