Shon Barnes sworn in as Madison's 30th police chief

Shon Barnes was sworn in as Madison’s 30th police chief Monday, 16 months after his predecessor, Mike Koval, suddenly resigned.
He joins the city and department in, as he describes it, “one of the most challenging times for law enforcement in history.”
“While some are abandoning the profession or approaching our challenges with cynicism, I am more than ready to embrace the challenges with open arms and open heart and, most importantly, an open mind,” Barnes said during a small in-person swearing-in ceremony that was streamed online from the City-County Building.
Barnes said his administration will be based on respect, communication and collaboration and that he will lead with a team approach. He emphasized employee wellness and community feedback, which he said will be critical in his work shaping the MPD.
“The community provides the Madison Police Department with its authority to police,” Barnes said. “They should have a say in how they want to be served.”
Barnes plans to be “laser focused on violent crime prevention” and said that he will use partnerships in the criminal justice system and the private sector to do so.
Madison’s Police and Fire Commission selected Barnes last December on a 3-2 vote. The PFC chose Barnes out of 43 candidates, and he was among four finalists that included Ramon Batista, Christopher Davis and Larry Scirotto.
The former top cop, Mike Koval, abruptly announced his retirement on Sept. 29, 2019, in a blog post. Up until today, Vic Wahl led the department as acting chief, through the coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented protests and demonstrations over police brutality.
At the ceremony, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway echoed Barnes’ remarks regarding the challenges the city, MPD and community faces. She thanked Wahl for his service and welcomed Barnes to the “same challenging landscape, which is rife with opportunity for fundamental positive change.”
She noted their similarities, including moving to the midwest from the east coast, a shared passion for data and an appreciation for debate. Rhodes-Conway also recognized Barnes’ Madison connection: his mother lived in the city for a brief time in 1976.
“While she didn’t stay here, I’m happy to say that Shon Barnes has returned to call Madison home, finding here a community that will be looking to him for an honest and direct approach to complex community problems and solving those problems with the community,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Barnes comes to Madison from Chicago, where he was the director of training and professional development for Chicago's police oversight group. From 2017-2020, Barnes was the deputy chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina.
His wife, Dr. Stephanie Dance-Barnes, and two of their three children — Ashlee, Aeiden, and Addison — joined him at the ceremony. PFC member Jacquelyn Boggess administered the oath of office.
Barnes, who became the city’s third Black police chief, recognized the 61st anniversary of the Greensboro sit-in movement, when four Black students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University refused to leave a lunch counter when denied service because of their race.
“I stand today on their shoulders,” Barnes said.
Barnes also attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, a historically black university, where he gained a doctorate in leadership studies. His dissertation focused on racial disparities in traffic stops and the role of police leadership in community engagement efforts.
Prior to that, Barnes earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and pre-law from North Carolina's Elizabeth City State University, also an HBCU, and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.
Most recently, Barnes joined the National Police Foundation’s Council on Policing Reforms and Race. Throughout his career, Barnes has focused on neighborhood-oriented policing, which focuses on smaller police beat response and foot patrols, according to the foundation.
