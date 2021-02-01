Shon Barnes sworn in as Madison's 30th police chief

Shon Barnes was sworn in as Madison’s 30th police chief Monday, 16 months after his predecessor, Mike Koval, suddenly resigned.

He joins the city and department in, as he describes it, “one of the most challenging times for law enforcement in history.”

“While some are abandoning the profession or approaching our challenges with cynicism, I am more than ready to embrace the challenges with open arms and open heart and, most importantly, an open mind,” Barnes said during a small in-person swearing-in ceremony that was streamed online from the City-County Building.

Barnes said his administration will be based on respect, communication and collaboration and that he will lead with a team approach. He emphasized employee wellness and community feedback, which he said will be critical in his work shaping the MPD.